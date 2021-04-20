Singularity Systems Named a Major Contender in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singularity Systems Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions for intelligent document processing and predictive analytics, was recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group in its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

"Singularity Systems has emerged as a Major Contender on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for IDP software products in 2021. Its SinguAI IDP platform combines a proprietary OCR with computer vision and NLP based document classification and extraction capabilities," said Anil Vijayan, Vice President, Everest Group. "The platform's pre-trained models for documents, such as ID cards, contracts, and bank statements, and distinctive features, such as object detection, mobile image processing capability, and a predictive analytics engine, position it well for success."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report provides a detailed view of the IDP technology vendor landscape and a thorough assessment of the various IDP technology solutions across several key dimensions.

"We are very pleased to be recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group. We remain committed to harnessing the power of deep learning to make machine learning practical, scalable, and easy to use for Intelligent Document Processing in the enterprise," said Tianhao Wu, Chief Technology Officer at Singularity Systems. "Our SinguAI platform combines four proprietary technologies - computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and predictive analytics – to provide the most complete artificial intelligence solution for document cognition."

SinguAI allows users to build sophisticated Machine Learning models to fit their business requirements, without data scientists. Our Real-Time AI guides the user through the process of labeling data, training and deploying models, and maintaining them in a full cycle. We eliminate the need for data scientists and machine learning engineers to build and maintain highly accurate data extraction models, making AI scalable and practical for the enterprise.

About Singularity Systems: Singularity Systems Inc. is a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions for intelligent document processing and predictive analytics to help customers get value from their data. The platform is self-training and adapting, providing real time interaction between the human and AI to empower business users to build highly accurate models with small sample sizes, delivering value in days rather than months.

SOURCE Singularity Systems Inc.

Related Links

https://www.singularitysystems.com

