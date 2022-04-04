Singularity University and IU International University of Applied Sciences Partner to Offer Impactful and Future-Ready Education Worldwide

The partnership means that current and aspiring leaders can earn accredited graduate and executive degrees from IU while gaining a deeper understanding of how exponential technologies are dramatically affecting companies, communities, and countries. In addition to learning about the future through a river of content from Singularity, IU students will become part of an exclusive IU cohort within the Singularity community of over 250,000 impact innovators. These innovators themselves contribute content and insights from countries around the world on topics such as clean energy, longevity, mobility, smart cities and more.

"Several major trends are converging that make this partnership powerful. First, hundreds of millions of students around the world deserve 'anytime' access to more affordable and more relevant undergraduate and graduate programs. Second, exponential technologies continuously make possible new solutions to serious problems facing humanity and the planet," said Steve Leonard, CEO of Singularity Group. "Our partnership with IU combines the best of our respective abilities for the benefit of students around the world as they grow into leaders of companies, communities, and countries."

Sven Schütt, CEO of IU, said: "At IU, we are passionate about learner-centric education to unlock human potential and empower people to grow. As Europe's fastest-growing university and the biggest state-accredited educational institution in Germany, we are a pioneer in leveraging technology and innovation. IU democratizes education by removing cultural, geographical and financial entry barriers with flexible and tailor-made modes of studying. And we equip our students with the tech proficiency necessary to tackle the challenges of the 21st century. We are excited to team up with Singularity to reach even more learners around the world and bring together our unique strengths for the benefit of societies around the world."

About Singularity Group

Singularity Group is a global impact organization that looks into the future to help leaders better understand how exponential technology will shape businesses and societies in the years ahead. Through a deeper understanding of the accelerated pace of change and the role that technology plays in it, these leaders create tremendous positive impact that improves the wellbeing of people and the health of the planet. Over the past decade, Singularity has worked with more than 75,000 leaders drawn from corporations, nonprofits, governments, investors, and academia. With 250,000 impact-minded innovators across the Singularity network, 125 chapters and partners across six continents and a strong digital presence, Singularity Group reaches millions of people each month. The organization has launched over 5,000 social impact initiatives and its alumni have started more than 200 companies. For more information, visit https://su.org/ .

About IU International University of Applied Sciences

With over 85,000 students, IU International University of Applied Sciences (IU) is the largest university in Germany. The private, state-recognized educational institution brings together more than 200 Bachelor's and Master's degree programs under its roof, which are offered in German or English. Students can choose between on-campus study, dual study, distance learning and flexible combination models and thus shape their studies in a self-determined way. In addition, IU facilitates continuing education and promotes the idea of lifelong learning. The university's goal is to make education possible for as many people as possible. IU began operations in 2000 and is now represented in 28 German cities. It cooperates with over 10,000 companies and actively supports them in employee development. Its partners include hotel group Motel One, Volkswagen Financial Services and Germany's national railway company. Further information at: www.iu.de/en

