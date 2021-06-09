Singularity University Launches New Enterprise to Create Positive Impact for a Billion People

Singularity Group will help create companies, change companies, and change communities for the benefit of people and the planet. Tweet this

"Since our founding more than a decade ago, Singularity University has helped more than 70,000 entrepreneurial leaders better understand the future and work with others to shape it," said Steve Leonard, CEO of Singularity Group. "As we create new ways to increase our own impact, we are evolving into Singularity Group with Singularity University as a key component. Singularity Group is the only global organization helping leaders from around the world regularly interact with scientists and technologists who are discovering and designing how exponential technologies will create the future. We are excited about our many new impact-oriented initiatives."

With 250,000 impact innovators across the Singularity network, 150 partners across six continents and a strong digital presence, Singularity Group reaches millions of people each month. The organization has launched over 5,000 social impact initiatives, with more than 60 startups who are working at the intersection of technology and impact with a combined valuation of $1 billion.

Singularity Group's business initiatives include:

Membership: Individuals and enterprises from around the globe can now apply for Singularity Membership to engage with year-round programming for personal and business transformation. Members will gain access to learning content, courses, panel discussions, events, and networking opportunities.

Events: Already known for its inspiring and transformative leadership events, Singularity returns to virtual and in-person programming this Fall 2021. Plans are underway for Singularity University's reimagined in-person Executive Program and a new online Global Impact Summit, with additional details to be announced soon.

Singularity Labs: This new startup division of Singularity Group is dedicated to "building the future." Singularity Labs identifies, develops, and brings transformative technologies to market that will have long-lasting impact on people and the planet.

SingularityHub and Futurism.com: Singularity's owned media platforms provide members with exclusive content and compelling stories that dive into global news, breakthrough products, and the jaw-dropping narratives of tomorrow.

In addition, Singularity Group has recently launched its thought-provoking weekly podcast, the Feedback Loop , that dives deep into future-thinking technologies and the visionaries that are bringing them to life to transform humanity.

Singularity Group is a global impact organization that looks into the future to better understand how technology will shape businesses and communities in pursuit of its grand mission to impact a billion people over the next five years. For over a decade, Singularity has worked with transformative leaders — entrepreneurs, corporations, nonprofits, governments, investors, and academics — to leverage the power of exponential technologies to make a positive impact at planetary scale. With 250,000 impact innovators across the Singularity network, 150 partners across six continents and a strong digital presence, Singularity Group reaches millions of people each month. The organization has launched over 5,000 social impact initiatives, with more than 60 startups with a combined valuation of $1 billion. For more information, visit https://su.org/ .

