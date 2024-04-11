SingularityNET and Yunity Join Forces to Advance Beneficial AI & Deep Tech for Humanity

SEATTLE, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunity – a scalable capital, venture studio, and advisory ecosystem — and SingularityNET, the world's leading decentralized AI marketplace, announce their partnership to generate over $1 billion USD in funding for beneficial AI and deep tech solutions for humanity.

SingularityNET's Founder & CEO, Dr. Ben Goertzel and Yunity Founder and Managing Partner, Ani Chahal Honan, recognize a shared mission to accelerate the development and commercialization of impact-driven technologies in a Post-AI world. Details of the partnership terms and blockbuster funding, which will invest in AI, Web3, Robotics, Spatial Computing, and Quantum tech portfolio companies, were expedited in Panama at the recent Beneficial AGI Summit. The business alliance was finalized during SXSW in Austin, Texas, where both leaders presented. Agreements were subsequently signed, with Chahal Honan at the "The Great AI Debate '' as a patron of the Abundance 360 Summit in Los Angeles.

Benefits of this partnership include:

- Pioneers of AI/AGI, deep tech, and leaders of industries from both networks as mentors, advisors, and core team members

- Up to $200 million in funding toward a scalable venture studio ecosystem to accelerate early stage startups globally

- A strong commitment of 1 to 10 percent of funding profits by General Partners toward 501c3 and foundations that benefit human health and the environment

"It's our priority to ensure that advanced technologies can be democratized and placed in the hands of more creators globally, especially when up to 85 percent of jobs are speculated to be taken over by this next wave of tech in the future," said Chahal Honan. "The incredible expertise of SingularityNET's AI/AGI team combined with Yunity's investor ecosystem and experience in commercializing innovative technologies make us the perfect partners."

SingularityNET CEO, Dr. Ben Goertzel – who is considered one of the world's foremost experts in Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) – echoed similar sentiments, stating, "By coming together to bring funding to projects that complement what SingularityNET, OpenCog Hyperon and other projects in the decentralized AI space are already doing, our partnership with Yunity aims to make a significant impact on the tech ecosystem and for humans overall. As I mentioned at the closing of the Beneficial AGI Summit , we are likely to see human-level AGI by the end of this decade, and superintelligence probably not long thereafter. It is up to us to guide these amazing developments in a positive direction, and that is what this new collaboration between SingularityNET and Yunity is all about."

For more information about Yunity and SingularityNET, please visit www.yunity.io and www.singularitynet.io .

About Yunity

Yunity is a highly scalable capital, venture studio, and advisory ecosystem, creating a new generation of mindful business aligned to a triple bottom line: People, Planet, Profit. Advocating for impactful deep tech, multi-industry solutions, Yunity's network and portfolios include industry leaders in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain & Web 3.0, Robotics, Spatial & Extended Reality (AR/VR/MR, iOT), Quantum, Neurotech, Biotech & Longevity.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized, democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). An AGI is not dependent on any central entity, is open to anyone and is not restricted to the narrow goals of a single corporation or even a single country. The SingularityNET team includes seasoned engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and marketers. The core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialized projects devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts and entertainment.

