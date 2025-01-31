Singulart Announces the Winners of The Singulart Prize 2025

- Artist of the Year: Kha Bamba (Senegal) – Wedding (Textile Work)
A painter and textile artist, Kha Bamba's abstract expressionist compositions fuse embroidery, painting techniques, textiles, and acrylics. His work explores identity and cultural connections, capturing the essence of human emotion.
- Best Artist Under 30: Joshua Adarkwa (United Kingdom) – Glide (Painting)
Through his striking acrylic-on-canvas works, Adarkwa tells stories of racial strife, resilience, and empowerment. His signature bold strokes and textured layers create powerful visual narratives that spark deep reflection.
- Best Limited Edition Work: Myriam de Lafforest (Spain) – Angelus (Sculpture)
An award-winning sculptor, De Lafforest has exhibited across Europe. Her thought-provoking sculptures balance form and meaning, inviting viewers into an intimate dialogue on contemporary themes.
A Prize That Celebrates Art's Deepest Connection
''The 'Deeply Human' theme is about the emotions, identities, and experiences that bind us together,'' said Vera Kempf, Co-Founder of Singulart. "This year's winners embody that spirit through their powerful artistic expressions, each offering a unique lens on what it means to be human."
Kh Bamba, awarded Artist of the Year, reflected on his winning piece, Le Mariage: "Le Mariage is a moment of profound humanity—a celebration of love, union, and commitment. With this work, I wanted to capture the energy and beauty of that shared experience, a universal connection that speaks to us all."
The Singulart Prize 2025 reaffirms Singulart's commitment to supporting contemporary artists and providing a global platform for their work. With a total prize fund of $10,000, the competition highlights the diversity and talent within Singulart's artistic community.
About Singulart:
Founded in 2017, Singulart is the leading online platform for contemporary art, representing thousands of artists from more than 100 countries. With a mission to connect artists with collectors worldwide, Singulart provides a curated selection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and more, offering collectors a seamless way to discover and purchase original artwork. As a global marketplace, Singulart empowers artists through visibility, tools, and services that allow them to grow professionally and reach a diverse global audience. To join Singulart, artists can visit https://www.singulart.com/en/application
