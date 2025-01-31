Singulart Announces the Winners of The Singulart Prize 2025

Artist of the Year: Kha Bamba ( Senegal ) – Wedding (Textile Work)

A painter and textile artist, Kha Bamba's abstract expressionist compositions fuse embroidery, painting techniques, textiles, and acrylics. His work explores identity and cultural connections, capturing the essence of human emotion.

Best Artist Under 30: Joshua Adarkwa ( United Kingdom ) – Glide (Painting)

Through his striking acrylic-on-canvas works, Adarkwa tells stories of racial strife, resilience, and empowerment. His signature bold strokes and textured layers create powerful visual narratives that spark deep reflection.

Best Limited Edition Work: Myriam de Lafforest ( Spain ) – Angelus (Sculpture)

An award-winning sculptor, De Lafforest has exhibited across Europe . Her thought-provoking sculptures balance form and meaning, inviting viewers into an intimate dialogue on contemporary themes.

A Prize That Celebrates Art's Deepest Connection

''The 'Deeply Human' theme is about the emotions, identities, and experiences that bind us together,'' said Vera Kempf, Co-Founder of Singulart. "This year's winners embody that spirit through their powerful artistic expressions, each offering a unique lens on what it means to be human."

Kh Bamba, awarded Artist of the Year, reflected on his winning piece, Le Mariage: "Le Mariage is a moment of profound humanity—a celebration of love, union, and commitment. With this work, I wanted to capture the energy and beauty of that shared experience, a universal connection that speaks to us all."

The Singulart Prize 2025 reaffirms Singulart's commitment to supporting contemporary artists and providing a global platform for their work. With a total prize fund of $10,000, the competition highlights the diversity and talent within Singulart's artistic community.

For more information about the winners and The Singulart Prize, visit HERE .

About Singulart:

Founded in 2017, Singulart is the leading online platform for contemporary art, representing thousands of artists from more than 100 countries. With a mission to connect artists with collectors worldwide, Singulart provides a curated selection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and more, offering collectors a seamless way to discover and purchase original artwork. As a global marketplace, Singulart empowers artists through visibility, tools, and services that allow them to grow professionally and reach a diverse global audience. To join Singulart, artists can visit https://www.singulart.com/en/application

