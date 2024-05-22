Sinn Studio Announces $2.5M Fundraise, led by Hartmann Capital, to Build the First Real-Time PvP VR Combat Game

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinn Studio Inc., a renowned XR studio is thrilled to announce the successful closure of a $2.5 million funding round. This investment propels the studio into the development of the world's first real-time Player vs Player (PvP) VR combat game, leveraging groundbreaking spatial computing technologies.

Sinn Studio has captured the attention of the gaming community with its award-winning and best-selling title, Swordsman, acclaimed as a "Most Popular Game" of 2023 on Quest and a top 10 best seller on PlayStation VR.

Fueled by a distinguished group of investors led by Hartmann Capital, with contributions from Boost VC, Republic, Alumni Ventures, Mana Ventures, MetaVision, and a number of industry angels such as Chris Ye of Uken Games, Sinn Studio is set to revolutionize the multiplayer combat genre.

The forthcoming free-to-play title is driven by Sinn Studio's proprietary "Combat Engine" and is supported by the innovative "Large Intent Model" (LIM), a neural network specially designed to discern and learn from the intricate subtleties of human motion during combat. This development marks a significant leap forward, solving some of the industry's most complex challenges in spatial computing.

Alek Sinn, Co-Founder & CEO of Sinn Studio Inc., expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude: "We spent seven years surviving the ups and downs of VR as a bootstrapped company, waiting for that industry-defining moment, and the right partners to commit to our first fundraise. Today, we're incredibly grateful to Hartmann Capital and everyone else who joined our seed round for their belief in our mission to redefine the future of combat in this exciting new era of spatial computing. The technology we're building will power incredible first-party combat experiences, and one day, our favourite IPs."

Felix Hartmann, Managing Partner of Hartmann Capital, who has joined the Sinn Studio Board, shares the team's vision, "Virtual Reality transforms experiences beyond the capabilities of traditional 2D screens. Combat, both a fundamental aspect of human competition and one of its oldest sports, is poised for a groundbreaking evolution in VR. Sinn Studio is at the forefront of this transformation and is setting the stage for immersive combat to become a pivotal part of both sports and cultural landscapes."

Sinn Studio has captured the attention of the gaming community with its award-winning and best-selling title, Swordsman, acclaimed as a "Most Popular Game" of 2023 on Quest and a top 10 best seller on PlayStation VR. The studio, which started with a single developer in 2017, now boasts a full-time team of 30 and is poised for further success with its innovative approach to single-player and multiplayer melee combat.

The launch of their PvP combat game heralds a new chapter in the evolution of virtual reality gaming, blending the inherent fun of social interaction with the competitive spirit of combat. Sinn Studio is committed to offering gamers an unparalleled experience, setting a new standard for engagement and realism in the VR space.

About Sinn Studio Inc.

Sinn Studio Inc. is a premier XR studio based in Toronto, Canada, specializing in developing virtual reality combat experiences. With a focus on innovation and quality, Sinn Studio aims to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive and interactive content that sets new industry standards. Learn more at sinnstudio.com

About Hartmann Capital

Hartmann Capital is a frontier tech investment firm covering Crypto, XR, Gaming, and AI. Its VC arm, Hartmann Metaverse Ventures, is an early stage venture fund series, which aims to secure significant positions within the burgeoning spatial web, particularly within the realms of gaming and virtual worlds.

Learn more at hartmanncapital.com

