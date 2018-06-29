ECOVIS David Yeung Hong Kong ("ECOVIS HK") has informed the Company that his firm must resign as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm due to its decision to discontinue handling auditing services for US public companies, mainly arising from its limited resources to serve the growing demand it is receiving from existing and new HK public registered company clients. The Company understands the situation and expresses its appreciation to ECOVIS HK for its dedicated service over the past three years.

As a result of ECOVIS HK's resignation, on June 29, 2018, the Company appointed ZHEN HUI CPA ("ZHCPA") as its new independent registered public accounting firm.

ZHCPA provides a range of auditing services conducted under U.S. GAAP, IFRS, and Chinese accounting standards. ZHCPA is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA), and the Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW). Further information regarding ZHCPA can be accessed via the web at http://zhenhuicpa.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sino-agro-food/r/sino-agro-food--inc--changes-auditor,c2561690

The following files are available for download:

CONTACT:

Peter Grossman

Investor Relations

1(775)901-0344

info@sinoagrofood.com

Todd Fromer / Elizabeth Barker

1(212)896-1215/212-896-1203

SIAF@kcsa.com

Nordic Countries

+46(0)760-495-885

info-se@sinoagrofood.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sino-agro-food-inc-changes-auditor-300674903.html

SOURCE Sino Agro Food