Sino Agro Food. Inc Provides Q1 2019 Q & A
Sino Agro Food
Jun 03, 2019, 16:41 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please view this link to the Q1 2019 answers to questions submitted by shareholders.
CONTACT:
Peter Grossman
Investor Relations
1 (775) 901-0344
info@sinoagrofood.com
Nordic Countries
+46 (0) 760 495 885
This information was brought to you by Cision
https://news.cision.com/sino-agro-food/r/sino-agro-food--inc-provides-q1-2019-q---a,c2833043
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Sino Agro Food
