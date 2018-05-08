Sino Agro Food, Inc. Schedules Conference Call

GUANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), a specialized investment company focused on protein food including seafood and cattle, schedules a conference call.
Conference Call
The Company has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 CET to discuss fiscal year 2017 results and first quarter 2018 results, as well as update or explain a number of strategic and operational items.
Earnings Call Information
The Company will host an earnings call on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT/16:00 CET to discuss financial results.
Please submit questions by email to info@sinoagrofood.com. These will be organized and answered on the call.
To listen to the conference call please use the following information:
SIAF Results Call Information
Date: May 29, 2018
Time: 10:00 AM, EDT/16:00 PM CET
Participant Dialing Instructions:
SE: +46 8 5059 63 06
UK: +44 203 139 48 30
NO: +47 23 50 05 59
CN: +86 400 681 54 21
US: + 1 (866) 928-7517
Conference PIN code: 80849742# The earnings call will also be available over the web.To access, click the following link: Sino Agro Results Conference Call
CONTACT:
Peter Grossman
Investor Relations
1 (775) 901-0344
Todd Fromer / Elizabeth Barker
1 (212) 896-1215 / 212-896-1203
Nordic Countries
+46 (0)8 120 558 30
