Sino Agro Food, Inc. Schedules Conference Call

Earnings Call Information

The Company will host an earnings call on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT/16:00 CET to discuss financial results.

Please submit questions by email to info@sinoagrofood.com. These will be organized and answered on the call.

To listen to the conference call please use the following information:

SIAF Results Call Information Date: May 29, 2018 Time: 10:00 AM, EDT/16:00 PM CET Participant Dialing Instructions: SE: +46 8 5059 63 06 UK: +44 203 139 48 30 NO: +47 23 50 05 59 CN: +86 400 681 54 21 US: + 1 (866) 928-7517

Conference PIN code: 80849742# The earnings call will also be available over the web.To access, click the following link: Sino Agro Results Conference Call

CONTACT:

Peter Grossman

Investor Relations

1 (775) 901-0344

info@sinoagrofood.com

Todd Fromer / Elizabeth Barker

1 (212) 896-1215 / 212-896-1203

SIAF@kcsa.com

Nordic Countries

+46 (0)8 120 558 30

info-se@sinoagrofood.com

