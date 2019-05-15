Sino-Global Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by a 337.9% Increase to $22.8 Million in Total Revenues

ROSLYN, New York, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) ("Sino-Global", the "Company", "our", "we" or "us"), a logistics integrated solutions provider engaged in non-asset based global shipping, freight logistics, and inland transportation management and related services, today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2019.

The Company has also provided an update on its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the same day. Management encourages investors to review this filing for more details of the Company's financial results for the period.

Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Financial Review

Total revenues increased by 337.9% to approximately $22.8 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2019 , compared to approximately $5.2 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2018 . The increase was mainly due to continuing efforts to diversify its business, resulting in the rise in revenues generated from its freight logistics services segment. Freight logistics services consist primarily of cargo forwarding, brokerage and other freight services in China .

,965 for the three months ended , compared with a provision for doubtful accounts of for the same period in 2018. The increase was due to slower collections from customers with significant increased credit sales. As the Company continues its business relationship with several large customers, it continues to monitor the collection closely with respect to trade accounts receivable. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 , the Company reported a net loss attributable to the Company of approximately $1 .4 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 15,295,703, compared to a net income attributable to the Company of approximately $0 .1 million, or $0 .01 per diluted share based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 10,870,221, for the same period in the prior year.

The following tables present summary information by segments for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



Shipping

Agency

Services



Inland Transportation

Management

Services



Freight

Logistics

Services



Container

Trucking

Services



Total

Revenues



























- Related party $ -



$ 36,380



$ -



$ -



$ 36,380

- Third parties $ 956,583



$ 93,407



$ 21,599,675



$ 87,094



$ 22,736,759

Total revenues $ 956,583



$ 129,787



$ 21,599,675



$ 87,094



$ 22,773,139

Cost of revenues $ 862,970



$ 48,750



$ 20,098,417



$ 65,058



$ 21,075,195

Gross profit $ 93,613



$ 81,037



$ 1,501,258



$ 22,036



$ 1,697,944

Depreciation and amortization $ -



$ 39,109



$ 476



$ 4,448



$ 44,033

Total capital expenditures $ -



$ -



$ 125,806



$ 8,317



$ 134,123

Gross margin%

9.8 %



62.4 %



7.0 %



25.3 %



7.5 %



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



Shipping

Agency Services



Inland Transportation

Management Services



Freight

Logistics

Services



Container

Trucking Services



Total

Revenues



























- Related party $ -



$ 501,000



$ -



$ -



$ 501,000

- Third parties $ -



$ 934,872



$ 3,577,293



$ 187,005



$ 4,699,170

Total revenues $ -



$ 1,435,872



$ 3,577,293



$ 187,005



$ 5,200,170

Cost of revenues $ -



$ 91,276



$ 3,195,492



$ 118,667



$ 3,405,435

Gross profit $ -



$ 1,344,596



$ 381,801



$ 68,338



$ 1,794,735

Depreciation and amortization $ -



$ 26,268



$ 475



$ 4,917



$ 31,660

Total capital expenditures $ -



$ -



$ -



$ 10,929



$ 10,929

Gross margin%

-





93.6 %



10.7 %



36.5 %



34.5 %

Balance Sheet Information

As of March 31, 2019 , the Company had approximately $3.5 million in cash, working capital of approximately $11.3 million and stockholders' equity of approximately $22 .3 million.

About Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a company engaged originally in shipping, chartering, logistics and related business services. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. The Company's current service offerings consist of shipping agency, inland transportation management, freight logistics and container trucking services. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.sino-global.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Any statements contained in this release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as identified in Sino-Global's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sino-Global undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events unless required by applicable law or regulations.

SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net revenues - third parties $ 22,736,759

$ 4,699,170

$ 39,354,579

$ 14,179,256 Net revenues - related party

36,380



501,000



433,380



1,621,406 Total revenues

22,773,139



5,200,170



39,787,959



15,800,662 Cost of revenues

(21,075,195)



(3,405,435)



(34,715,624)



(10,447,231) Gross profit

1,697,944



1,794,735



5,072,335



5,353,431























Selling expenses

(140,601)



(35,363)



(507,199)



(393,090) General and administrative expenses

(2,637,868)



(1,196,806)



(6,314,447)



(3,444,095) Stock-based compensation

(148,708)



(280,708)



(2,013,292)



(623,790) Total operating expenses

(2,927,177)



(1,512,877)



(8,834,938)



(4,460,975)























Operating income (loss)

(1,229,233)



281,858



(3,762,603)



892,456























Financial income, net

2,499



170,134



3,993



392,729























Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(1,226,734)



451,992



(3,758,610)



1,285,185























Income tax benefit (expense)

(248,820)



(216,095)



(427,333)



58,597























Net income (loss)

(1,475,554)



235,897



(4,185,943)



1,343,782























Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(86,764)



150,943



(6,419)



343,936























Net income (loss) attributable to Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. $ (1,388,790)

$ 84,954

$ (4,179,524)

$ 999,846























Comprehensive income (loss)





















Net income (loss) $ (1,475,554)

$ 235,897

$ (4,185,943)

$ 1,343,782 Other comprehensive income (loss) - foreign currency

262,467



164,446



(306,457)



309,763 Comprehensive income (loss)

(1,213,087)



400,343



(4,492,400)



1,653,545 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(96,210)



30,785



37,445



92,150 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. $ (1,116,877)

$ 369,558

$ (4,529,845)

$ 1,561,395























Earnings (loss) per share





















Basic $ (0.09)

$ 0.01

$ (0.30)

$ 0.10 Diluted $ (0.09)

$ 0.01

$ (0.30)

$ 0.10























Weighted average number of common shares used in computation





















Basic

15,245,703



10,835,535



14,045,018



10,433,272 Diluted

15,245,703



10,870,221



14,045,018



10,479,555

SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



March 31,



June 30,

2019



2018









Assets







Current assets







Cash $ 3,523,907



$ 7,098,259 Note receivable

745,001





- Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,710,897 and $1,682,228 as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively

14,067,687





8,428,853 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $145,198 and $145,176 as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively

79,481





69,239 Advances to suppliers-third parties

1,145,620





704,878 Advances to suppliers-related party

-





3,414,619 Prepaid expense and other current assets

103,172





588,439 Due from related party, net

885,456





2,087,994 Total Current Assets

20,550,324





22,392,281













Property and equipment, net

1,032,695





956,429 Intangible assets, net

105,556





153,056 Prepaid expenses

1,114,542





1,878,258 Other long-term assets - deposits

3,123,268





143,303 Deferred tax assets, net

847,668





634,500 Total Assets $ 26,774,053



$ 26,157,827













Liabilities and Equity

























Current Liabilities











Advances from customers $ 69,369



$ 415,385 Accounts payable

4,688,560





3,225,661 Taxes payable

3,611,161





2,700,619 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

848,797





280,888 Total current liabilities

9,217,887





6,622,553













Total liabilities

9,217,887





6,622,553













Commitments and Contingencies

























Equity











Preferred stock, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no par value, none issued

-





- Common stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; 15,471,200 and 13,271,032 shares issued as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively; 15,295,703 and 13,095,535 outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively

25,855,330





23,717,330 Additional paid-in capital

2,130,865





1,755,573 Treasury stock, at cost, 175,497 shares as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018

(417,538)





(417,538) Accumulated deficit

(4,614,380)





(434,856) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(622,728)





(272,407) Total Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Stockholders' Equity

22,331,549





24,348,102













Non-controlling Interest

(4,775,383)





(4,812,828)













Total Equity

17,556,166





19,535,274













Total Liabilities and Equity $ 26,774,053



$ 26,157,827

SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. AND AFFILIATES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)



Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Additional

paid-in

Treasury Stock

Accumulated

income

Accumulated other

comprehensive

Noncontrolling





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

capital

Shares

Amount

(deficit)

income (loss)

interest

Total BALANCE, June 30, 2017 -

$ -

10,281,032

$ 20,535,379

$ 688,934

(175,497)

$ (417,538)

$ (893,907)

$ (414,564)

$ (4,768,779)

$ 14,729,525 Stock-based compensation to management -



-

-



-



9,665

-



-



-



-



-



9,665 Amortization of shares issued to consultants -



-

-



-



52,709

-



-



-



-



-



52,709 Foreign currency translation -



-

-



-



-

-



-



-



106,419



(59,653)



46,766 Net income -



-

-



-



-

-



-



617,189



-



100,400



717,589 BALANCE, September 30, 2017 -



-

10,281,032

$ 20,535,379



751,308

(175,497)



(417,538)

$ (276,718)

$ (308,145)



(4,728,032)



15,556,254 Amortization of shares issued to consultants -



-

-



-



280,708

-



-



-



-



-



280,708 Foreign currency translation -



-

-



-



-

-



-



-



173,508



142,422



315,930 Net income (loss) -



-

-



-



-

-



-



297,703



-



(153,733)



143,970 BALANCE, December 31, 2017 -



-

10,281,032

$ 20,535,379



1,032,016

(175,497)



(417,538)

$ 20,985

$ (134,637)



(4,739,343)



16,296,862 Stock based compensation to employee -



-

130,000



364,000



(364,000)

-



-



-



-



-



- Stock based compensation to consultants -



-

200,000



548,000



(548,000)

-



-



-



-



-



- Issuance of common stock to private investor -



-

2,000,000



1,510,951



1,074,140

-



-



-



-



-



2,585,091 Amortization of shares to management and employees -



-

-



-



182,000

-



-



-



-



-



182,000 Amortization of shares issued to consultants -



-

-



-



98,708

-



-



-



-



-



98,708 Foreign currency translation -



-

-



-



-

-



-



-



288,412



(341,346)



(52,934) Net income -



-

-



-



-

-



-



84,954



-



372,130



457,084 BALANCE, March 31, 2018 -

$ -

12,611,032

$ 22,958,330

$ 1,474,864

(175,497)

$ (417,538)

$ 105,939

$ 153,775

$ (4,708,559)

$ 19,566,811





























































































































































































































































































Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Additional

paid-in

Treasury Stock

Accumulated

Accumulated other

comprehensive

Noncontrolling





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

capital

Shares

Amount

deficit

income (loss)

interest

Total BALANCE, June 30, 2018 -

$ -

13,271,032

$ 23,717,330

$ 1,755,573

(175,497)

$ (417,538)

$ (434,856)

$ (272,407)

$ (4,812,828)

$ 19,535,274 Stock based compensation to employee -



-

430,000



473,000



-

-



-



-



-



-



473,000 Stock based compensation to consultants -



-

50,000



63,500



-

-



-



-



-



-



63,500 Amortization of shares to management and employees -



-

-



-



91,000

-



-



-



-



-



91,000 Amortization of shares issued to consultants -



-

-



-



189,708

-



-



-



-



-



189,708 Foreign currency translation -



-

-



-



-

-



-



-



(539,656)



77,494



(462,162) Net income (loss) -



-

-



-



-

-



-



(1,316,762)



-



29,231



(1,287,531) BALANCE, September 30, 2018 -



-

13,751,032



24,253,830



2,036,281

(175,497)



(417,538)



(1,751,618)



(812,063)



(4,706,103)



18,602,789 Stock based compensation to employee -



-

1,150,000



909,500



-

-



-



-



-



-



909,500 Stock based compensation to consultants -



-

100,000



128,500



(43,333)

-



-



-



-



-



85,167 Issuance of common stock to private investor -



-

420,168



500,000



-

-



-



-



-



-



500,000 Amortization of shares issued to consultants -



-

-



-



52,709

-



-



-



-



-



52,709 Foreign currency translation -



-

-



-



-

-



-



-



(82,578)



(24,184)



(106,762) Net income (loss) -



-

-



-



-

-



-



(1,473,972)



-



51,114



(1,422,858) BALANCE, December 31, 2018 -



-

15,421,200



25,791,830



2,045,657

(175,497)



(417,538)



(3,225,590)



(894,641)



(4,679,173)



18,620,545 Stock based compensation to consultants -



-

50,000



63,500



32,500

-



-



-



-



-



96,000 Amortization of shares issued to consultants -



-

-



-



52,708

-



-



-



-



-



52,708 Foreign currency translation -



-

-



-



-

-



-



-



271,913



(9,446)



262,467 Net loss -



-

-



-



-

-



-



(1,388,790)



-



(86,764)



(1,475,554) BALANCE, March 31, 2019 -

$ -

15,471,200

$ 25,855,330

$ 2,130,865

(175,497)

$ (417,538)

$ (4,614,380)

$ (622,728)

$ (4,775,383)

$ 17,556,166