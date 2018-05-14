Sino-Global Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Operating and Financial Highlights

(as compared to the same period of the prior year)

Total revenues of this quarter increased 89.3% or $2.5 million to $5.2 million , compared to $2.7 million . The increase was primarily due to the Company's efforts to diversify its business in freight logistics services.

to , compared to . The increase was primarily due to the Company's efforts to diversify its business in freight logistics services. Gross margin decreased from 58.8% to 34.5% as a result of lower margin fragmented freight logistics services have been provided to customers in the current period in comparison with the corresponding period in 2017. The Company strategically allocated its resources to develop new businesses and markets in the U.S. as the focus for its growth.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $0.24 million , as compared to a net income of $1.3 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease was due to higher cost of revenues associated with our fragmented freight logistics services which reduced the gross margin. In addition, our general and administrative expenses increased as a result of increased bad debt reserve and increased professional fee , and increased income tax expense of $0.26 million as compared to a tax benefit of $0.30 million recognized during the prior year period.

, as compared to a net income of for the same period of the prior year. The decrease was due to higher cost of revenues associated with our fragmented freight logistics services which reduced the gross margin. In addition, our general and administrative expenses increased as a result of increased bad debt reserve and increased professional fee , and increased income tax expense of as compared to a tax benefit of recognized during the prior year period. On March 14, 2018 , the Company closed a $3 million registered direct offering of its common stock and concurrent private placement of its Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants.

, the Company closed a registered direct offering of its common stock and concurrent private placement of its Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants. At March 31, 2018 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9.5 million , and holds no long-term debt.

Management Commentary

Mr. Lei Cao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global commented, "We continue to ramp up and expand our business with our focus on our inland transportation, freight logistics and container trucking services. We were pleased with our growth for the quarter. However, there were several factors that adversely affected our bottom line. These factors included a change in our product mix towards freight logistics services which generates higher revenues but has lower profit margins than our other services. We also recognized an income tax expense for the quarter of $0.26 million due to changes in deferred tax assets for the three-month period."

Mr. Cao continued. "Also during the quarter, we completed a capital raise that resulted in net proceeds of $2.6 million, after related costs. We intend to use the money raised towards the further development of our business. In the remaining period of fiscal year 2018, we will continue to focus on increasing revenue and cash flow in the U.S. We will continue to use our bulk cargo container business in partnership with COSCO to seek solutions for empty containers between container shipping lines from the U.S. to China and view this aspect of our operations as a major part of our growth."

In addition to the growth of Sino-Global's bulk cargo container business segment, management continues to focus on growth of the Company's container truck business in the United States and anticipates further positive developments of this segment of the Company's operations in the coming months.

Fiscal Year 2018, Third Quarter Financial Review

Revenues increased by $2.5 million , or 89.3%, to $5.2 million from $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 . This increase was primarily attributable to the Company diversifying its business in freight logistics services. Revenues generated from freight logistics services increased by $2.7 million , or 332.1%, from the three months ended March 31, 2017 .

, or 89.3%, to from for the three months ended . This increase was primarily attributable to the Company diversifying its business in freight logistics services. Revenues generated from freight logistics services increased by , or 332.1%, from the three months ended . The Company's gross profit during the period was $1.8 million as compared to the prior year period at $1.6 million .

as compared to the prior year period at . Total operating costs and expenses increased to $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.8 million for the prior year period. The increase was attributable to several factors primarily focused on the diversification of the business which included a rise in the cost of revenue attributable to different segments, general and administrative expenses.

for the three months ended from for the prior year period. The increase was attributable to several factors primarily focused on the diversification of the business which included a rise in the cost of revenue attributable to different segments, general and administrative expenses. Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was approximately $0.28 million , compared to an operating income of approximately $0.96 million for the comparable period ended March 31, 2017 . The decrease was due to the above-mentioned rise in operating expenses relating to the ramp up of the Company's business.

was approximately , compared to an operating income of approximately for the comparable period ended . The decrease was due to the above-mentioned rise in operating expenses relating to the ramp up of the Company's business. Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.22 million , compared to an income tax benefit of approximately $0.30 million for the same period of the prior year. Current income tax incurred from operations in China and Hong Kong remained approximately the same compared to the same period last year, while income tax benefit decreased due to changes in in allowance for bad debts, net operating loss carryover and the increase in the valuation allowance against the deferred tax assets, based on the Company's latest projected taxable income.

was , compared to an income tax benefit of approximately for the same period of the prior year. Current income tax incurred from operations in and remained approximately the same compared to the same period last year, while income tax benefit decreased due to changes in in allowance for bad debts, net operating loss carryover and the increase in the valuation allowance against the deferred tax assets, based on the Company's latest projected taxable income. As a result of the factors discussed above, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , the Company reported a net income of $0.24 million , compared to net income of $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 .

Balance Sheet Information

As of March 31, 2018 , the Company had $9.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, working capital of $17.5 million and shareholder equity of $24.3 million ; compared to $8.7 million , $13.7 million , and $19.5 million , respectively, as of June 30, 2017 .

, the Company had in cash and cash equivalents, working capital of and shareholder equity of ; compared to , , and , respectively, as of . The Company holds no long-term debt.

About Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a company engaged in shipping, chartering, logistics and related business services. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. The Company's current service offerings consist of inland transportation management, freight logistics and container trucking services. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.sino-global.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Any statements contained in this release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as identified in Sino-Global's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sino-Global undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events unless required by applicable law or regulations.

Contact Information

The Equity Group Inc.

Terry Downs

Senior Associate

(212)-836-9615 / tdowns@equityny.com

SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,



For the Nine Months Ended March 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017 Net revenues - third parties

$ 4,699,170



$ 1,984,834



$ 14,179,256



$ 4,591,381 Net revenues - related party



501,000





762,777





1,621,406





2,229,180 Total revenues



5,200,170





2,747,611





15,800,662





6,820,561 Cost of revenues



(3,405,435)





(1,132,213)





(10,447,231)





(1,789,348) Gross profit



1,794,735





1,615,398





5,353,431





5,031,213































General and administrative expenses



(1,477,514)





(612,441)





(4,067,885)





(2,248,639) Selling expenses



(35,363)





(41,245)





(393,090)





(153,429) Total operating expenses



(1,512,877)





(653,686)





(4,460,975)





(2,402,068)































Operating income



281,858





961,712





892,456





2,629,145































Other income (expense)





























Financial income (expense), net



170,134





34,167





392,729





(57,737) Total other income (expense)



170,134





34,167





392,729





(57,737)































Net income before provision for income taxes



451,992





995,879





1,285,185





2,571,408































Income tax benefit (expense)



(216,095)





303,196





58,597





158,184































Net income



235,897





1,299,075





1,343,782





2,729,592































Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



150,943





4,021





343,936





(104,083)































Net income attributable to Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.

$ 84,954



$ 1,295,054



$ 999,846



$ 2,833,675































Comprehensive income (loss)





























Net income

$ 235,897



$ 1,299,075



$ 1,343,782



$ 2,729,592 Foreign currency translation income (loss)



164,446





4,871





309,763





(114,011) Comprehensive income



400,343





1,303,946





1,653,545





2,615,581 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



30,785





(19,419)





92,150





4,702































Comprehensive income attributable to Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

$ 369,558



$ 1,323,365



$ 1,561,395



$ 2,610,879































Earnings per share





























-Basic

$ 0.01



$ 0.14



$ 0.10



$ 0.33 -Diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.14



$ 0.10



$ 0.33































Weighted average number of common shares used in computation





























-Basic



10,835,535





8,994,146





10,433,272





8,514,080 -Diluted



10,870,221





9,028,928





10,479,555





8,534,701

SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,



June 30,

2018



2017

(Unaudited)





Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,549,942



$ 8,733,742 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,350,531 and $185,821

as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively

4,757,547





2,569,141 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $145,244 and $145,244 as of

March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively

167,018





37,811 Advances to suppliers-third parties

442,137





54,890 Advances to suppliers-related party

3,601,421





3,333,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

397,368





311,136 Due from related parties, net

2,249,544





1,715,130













Total Current Assets

21,164,977





16,754,888













Property and equipment, net

536,282





187,373 Intangible assets, net

168,889





- Prepaid expenses

-





6,882 Other long-term assets

137,850





117,478 Deferred tax assets

1,670,100





749,400













Total Assets $ 23,678,098



$ 17,816,021













Liabilities and Equity

























Current Liabilities











Advances from customers $ 373,172



$ 369,717 Accounts payable

472,085





206,211 Taxes payable

2,401,934





1,886,216 Due to related parties

-





206,323 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

423,877





418,029













Total Current Liabilities

3,671,068





3,086,496













Income tax payable - noncurrent portion

440,219





-













Total Liabilities

4,111,287





3,086,496













Commitments and Contingencies

























Equity











Preferred stock, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no par value, none issued.

-





- Common stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; 12,611,032 and

10,281,032 shares issued as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively;

12,435,535 and 10,105,535 outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017,

respectively

22,046,330





20,535,379 Additional paid-in capital

2,386,864





688,934 Treasury stock, at cost, 175,497 shares as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017

(417,538)





(417,538) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

105,939





(893,907) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

153,775





(414,564)













Total Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Stockholders' Equity

24,275,370





19,498,304













Non-controlling Interest

(4,708,559)





(4,768,779)













Total Equity

19,566,811





14,729,525













Total Liabilities and Equity $ 23,678,098



$ 17,816,021

SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA LTD. AND AFFILIATES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



For the Nine Months Ended

March 31,



2018



2017 Operating Activities









Net income

$ 1,343,782



$ 2,729,592 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Amortization of stock options



9,665





77,320 Amortization of stock - based compensation to consultants



432,125





547,138 Amortization of stock - based compensation to employees



182,000





- Depreciation and amortization



63,402





36,432 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts - accounts receivable



1,164,710





(107,608) Provision for doubtful accounts - due from related parties



243,433





- Deferred tax benefit



(920,700)





(387,900) Changes in assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable



(3,246,911)





517,463 Other receivables



(80,145)





184,753 Advances to suppliers - third parties



50,465





816,715 Prepaid expense and other current assets



(84,147)





65,279 Due from related parties



(784,363)





(2,843,131) Other long-term assets



-





(14,185) Advances from customers



(23,218)





324,476 Accounts payable



243,380





312,883 Taxes payable



798,012





201,259 Due to related parties



(206,323)





156,841 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



889





514,445















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(813,944)





3,131,772















Investing Activities













Acquisition of property and equipment



(379,917)





(55,474) Acquisition of intangible assets



(190,000)





- Prepayment for intangible assets



(437,357)





-















Net cash used in investing activities



(1,007,274)





(55,474)















Financing Activities













Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net



2,585,091





4,319,988 Proceeds from exercise of stock options



-





82,500















Net cash provided by financing activities



2,585,091





4,402,488















Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents



52,327





(24,591)















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



816,200





7,454,195















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



8,733,742





1,385,994















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 9,549,942



$ 8,840,189















Supplemental information













Income taxes paid

$ 60,162



$ 89,324

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sino-global-announces-fiscal-year-2018-third-quarter-financial-results-300647550.html

SOURCE Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.sino-global.com

