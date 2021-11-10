Sino-Global Appoints Shi Qiu as CTO

GREAT NECK, New York, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) ("Sino-Global" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Shi Qiu as Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Qiu has been working as Vice General Manager since November 2018 at one of Sino-Global's subsidiary companies. He will report directly to the Company's CEO, Mr. Yang "Leo" Jie, as the Company continues to accelerate its diversification and growth in cryptocurrency and other new markets.

Mr. Yang "Leo" Jie, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, commented, "We are very pleased with the appointment of Mr. Shi Qiu to our executive team and the expansion of his responsibilities as CTO. Mr. Qiu has an extensive background in the rapidly evolving technology-dependent markets we are targeting, his executive and operational experience, and his successful track record working with the broader Sino-Global team make him the ideal person for this important hire. At the same time, Mr.Qiu has certain unique insights and experience in the investment projects of the metaverse and cryptocurrency markets. We believe that as the CTO, he can play an integral role with our executive team to create even better development prospects for the Company in these high impact areas."

Mr. Shi Qiu has a successful track record in executive technology leadership roles. He most recently served as Vice-General Manager of Ningbo Saimeinuo Supply Chain Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sino-Global, responsible for corporate supply chain finance, supply chain management, blockchain and supply chain technology innovation. He previously served as Head of Blockchain Business for North Mining Limited, and Vice President of Newstyle Capital & Newstyle Media, responsible for investments in cloud computing, big data, blockchain and other emerging industries. Mr. Qiu received a bachelor's degree in labor and social security from Zhejiang University, and a master's degree in public management from Tsinghua University.

About Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO)

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has been diversifying into the cryptocurrency market, while continuing to support and grow its shipping, chartering, logistics and related services business. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in Los Angeles, Mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.sino-global.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include SINO's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on SINO's operations, the demand for SINO's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Moreover, the value of cryptocurrencies may fluctuate significantly over time, and the success of the JV and its products are not assured. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. SINO's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. SINO disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

