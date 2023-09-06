Sino Global Capital Rebrands to Ryze Labs

Rebrand signals the next phase for the firm as a global web3 investor with emerging markets expertise

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Global Capital, an emerging markets experts and investors in best-in-class web3 projects, today announced that it is rebranding the firm to Ryze Labs ("Ryze" or "the Company").

Founder Matthew Graham started Sino Global Capital in 2015 as a sell-side tech investment banking platform with a focus on representing international technology companies in the Asia region for strategic partnership and investment. The rebrand to Ryze Labs embodies the company's challenge of the status quo and subsequent efforts to usher in a new era of global technology, trends, and ideas. Today, Ryze Labs goal is to help their founders achieve the growth and scale they desire by entering into the emerging markets where they see the greatest opportunities while also helping their founders from emerging markets grow globally.

Matthew Graham, Founder & Managing Partner of Ryze Labs, commented on today's news, "Our firm has grown so much over the past 8 years, and as a result, it's time to upgrade our brand to better reflect who we've become. We're no longer focused on one region, as we now have boots on the ground in emerging markets around the globe, allowing us to offer our portfolio companies a tremendous amount of knowledge and industry-leading support in key growth regions. This rebrand will help us communicate our strategic focus on driving innovation while harnessing the untapped potential of emerging markets for our founders."

At a time when other name brand Silicon Valley VCs are reducing their investments in web3 projects, Ryze Labs remains committed to supporting those building the next generation of the internet. Ryze has always supported projects founded by hard working visionaries, working with cutting edge technologies, that are located in what may be the next Silicon Valley.

To learn more about Ryze Labs, please visit: http://ryzelabs.io/

About Ryze Labs

Ryze Labs invests in the builders of blockchain technology around the globe that are designing the Web3 applications that will accelerate adoption and democratize access to the next generation of the internet. Ryze Labs has always supported projects founded by hard working visionaries, that work with cutting edge technologies, located in the next Silicon Valley. Ryze Labs leverages emerging markets expertise as strategic investors for best-in-class web3 projects looking to expand their international presence into emerging markets with high-growth potential. Ryze has invested in some of the most successful web3 projects to date, including Solana, LayerZero, Polygon, and Wintermute.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ryze Labs