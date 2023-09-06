Sino Global Capital Rebrands to Ryze Labs

News provided by

Ryze Labs

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Rebrand signals the next phase for the firm as a global web3 investor with emerging markets expertise

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Global Capital, an emerging markets experts and investors in best-in-class web3 projects, today announced that it is rebranding the firm to Ryze Labs ("Ryze" or "the Company").

Founder Matthew Graham started Sino Global Capital in 2015 as a sell-side tech investment banking platform with a focus on representing international technology companies in the Asia region for strategic partnership and investment. The rebrand to Ryze Labs embodies the company's challenge of the status quo and subsequent efforts to usher in a new era of global technology, trends, and ideas. Today, Ryze Labs goal is to help their founders achieve the growth and scale they desire by entering into the emerging markets where they see the greatest opportunities while also helping their founders from emerging markets grow globally.

Matthew Graham, Founder & Managing Partner of Ryze Labs, commented on today's news, "Our firm has grown so much over the past 8 years, and as a result, it's time to upgrade our brand to better reflect who we've become. We're no longer focused on one region, as we now have boots on the ground in emerging markets around the globe, allowing us to offer our portfolio companies a tremendous amount of knowledge and industry-leading support in key growth regions. This rebrand will help us communicate our strategic focus on driving innovation while harnessing the untapped potential of emerging markets for our founders."

At a time when other name brand Silicon Valley VCs are reducing their investments in web3 projects, Ryze Labs remains committed to supporting those building the next generation of the internet. Ryze has always supported projects founded by hard working visionaries, working with cutting edge technologies, that are located in what may be the next Silicon Valley.

To learn more about Ryze Labs, please visit: http://ryzelabs.io/

About Ryze Labs

Ryze Labs invests in the builders of blockchain technology around the globe that are designing the Web3 applications that will accelerate adoption and democratize access to the next generation of the internet. Ryze Labs has always supported projects founded by hard working visionaries, that work with cutting edge technologies, located in the next Silicon Valley. Ryze Labs leverages emerging markets expertise as strategic investors for best-in-class web3 projects looking to expand their international presence into emerging markets with high-growth potential. Ryze has invested in some of the most successful web3 projects to date, including Solana, LayerZero, Polygon, and Wintermute.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ryze Labs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.