Sino-Global Enters into Strategic Agreement with Leading China State-Owned Exporter

Pursuant to the strategic agreement, Sino-Global will serve as the general purchasing agent of sulfur and wood products in the U.S. as well as the exclusive logistics service provider for Sichuan Changjiang. Under the agreement, Sino-Global will be responsible for arranging key personal as well as contacting suppliers located in the United States. The strategic agreement provides an opportunity to improve operational efficiency and reduce overall costs for Sichuan Changjiang by utilizing Sino-Global's logistics services with both parties potentially benefiting from an increase in market share and the further development of their businesses.

Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, stated, "Entering into this agreement with such an established partner as Sichuan Changjiang is an important achievement for the Company and will bring further awareness to Sino-Global as a global logistics service provider. We look forward to a long working relationship with Sichuan Changjiang and are confident that this partnership will add value and strengthen profit margins for both businesses."

About Sichuan Changjiang Group Corp., LTD.

Founded in 1980, formerly known as Sichuan Changjiang Business Enterprise (Group) Co., Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise whose primary business is international trade. The company's business scope covers the importation / exportation of domestic and frontier trade. Sichuan Changjiang Group Corp., LTD. has 28 business divisions, with six wholly-owned venture enterprises and 29 holding companies with established wholly-owned enterprises, joint ventures or representative offices located in Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, Germany, USA, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Hungary and Myanmar.

About Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a company engaged in shipping, chartering, logistics and related business services. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in Los Angeles, mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. The Company's current service offerings consist of inland transportation management, freight logistics and container trucking services. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.sino-global.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Any statements contained in this release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as identified in Sino-Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date hereof. Sino-Global undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable securities regulations or rules.

Contact Information

The Equity Group Inc.

Terry Downs

Senior Associate

(212)-836-9615 / tdowns@equityny.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sino-global-enters-into-strategic-agreement-with-leading-china-state-owned-exporter-300656909.html

SOURCE Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.