Sino-Global Enters Into Strategic Agreement with Lizhou Ship Management Ltd.

ROSLYN, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) ("Sino-Global", the "Company" or "we"), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider, today announced the signing of a Strategic Corporation Agreement (the "Agreement") between Sea Continent Management Ltd, ("Sea Continent") a Joint Venture company to Sino-Global and Lizhou Ship Management Co., Ltd.("Lizhou"). Pursuant to the agreement, Sea Continent will provide various ship management services to all the ships that Lizhou currently operates.

Sino-Global will continue to work to expand its ship management business to ship owners and operators via the company's cost-efficient services, and will increase the company's revenue and profits in the future.

Sea Continent Management Ltd is a licensed company that provides full range of ship management services to customers that operate all kinds of ships.

About Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a company engaged in shipping, chartering, logistics and related services. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in Los Angeles, Mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. The Company's current service offerings consist of inland transportation management services and freight logistic services. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.sino-global.net. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Any statements contained in this release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as identified in Sino-Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date hereof. Sino-Global undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events unless required by the applicable laws and regulations.

Contact Information

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd

Michael Huang

Tel: +1 718-888-1814

Email: michael@sino-global.com

SOURCE Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.