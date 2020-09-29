Sino-Global Signs an MOU of Joint Venture with Tianjin Anboweiye Technology Co., Ltd. (EMB) for the Purposes of providing Hi-Tech and Information-based Logistic Services to Customers

ROSLYN, NY, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) ("Sino-Global", the "Company" or "we"), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider, today announced that it has signed an MOU of joint venture with Tianjin Anboweiye Technology Co., Ltd. (EMB). The newly joint venture company will help Sino-Global to build up its Hi-Tech and Information-based logistic services enhance to meet the higher and complicate demand of customers.

Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, stated, "Different from the traditional logistic services, the current logistic industry has derived a new demand, the globalized and intelligent logistics services which is relying on the development of science and technology with the help of bid data, logistic network, artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure, etc. We believe with the joining of our partner, EMB, the qualified and industrial leading technology company, we are able to offer our customers with upgraded and value-added logistic services."

Tianjin Anboweiye Technology Co., Ltd. founded in 2014, provides customers with industry-leading technology and architecture based PC/Mobile, smart hardwares, traditional applications and internet applications business-level solutions. The company's products include intelligent hardwares, mobile GIS, business management, enterprise ERP, enterprise portal, and logistics platform. The company has more than 10 software work certificates and one patent of independent intellectual property rights.

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a company engaged in shipping, chartering, logistics and related services. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in Los Angeles, Mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. The Company's current service offerings consist of shipping agency services, shipping and chartering services, inland transportation management services and ship management services. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.sino-global.net. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Any statements contained in this release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as identified in Sino-Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date hereof. Sino-Global undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

