Sino-Global to Acquire Majority of Blockchain Infrastructure Developer in $5 Million Stock Transaction

ROSLYN, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) ("Sino-Global," the "Company" or "We") today announced it has agreed to acquire a 60% ownership of blockchain infrastructure developer Super Node LLC in an all stock transaction valued at $5 million. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of warranties and representations under the purchase agreement.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, Super Node LLC is a privately held, blockchain infrastructure software developer and service provider. It operates multiple CyberMiles nodes and develops decentralized applications on the CyberMiles network, a powerful, high-performance CyberMiles public chain.

Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, commented, "The addition of Super Node further strengthens our capabilities and accelerates the buildout of our business as we pursue major opportunities in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market and digital economy. We are particularly excited to be partnering with Super Node's proven team of developers, which will open additional opportunities to us in NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which have rapidly surged in popularity, market value, and breadth of digital products created."

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has been diversifying into the fast growing cryptocurrency and NFT (non-fungible tokens) markets, while continuing to support and grow its core shipping, chartering, logistics and related services business. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in Los Angeles, Mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.sino-global.net.

