Sino Land Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group ('the Group') is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited ('Sino Land') (Stock Code: 0083.HK) has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), and its continued inclusion in the DJSI Asia Pacific Index for the third consecutive year. In addition, Sino Land has been included as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. These remarkable achievements mark an important milestone in the Group's sustainability journey, highlighting significant progress in our sustainability objectives, and our steadfast commitment to responsible business practices.

Sino Land has been recognised in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

The DJSI World Index comprises global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Covering over 13,000 companies across 62 industries, the CSA employs industry-specific questionnaires to assess an average of 23 sustainability topics through 110 targeted questions. This index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), evaluated on their long-term economic, environmental and social performance.

In addition to its DJSI recognition, Sino Land is now a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by FTSE Russell, a global index and data provider wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE4Good Index Series evaluates companies that exhibit strong ESG practices utilising more than 300 individual indicators tailored to each company's unique ESG risk exposures.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the ESG Steering Committee of Sino Group, said, 'We are honoured to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and FTSE4Good Index Series. Both indices employ comprehensive and thorough methodologies that assess a wide range of ESG criteria, ensuring a holistic approach to benchmarking sustainability performance among global industry peers. We are delighted that our ongoing efforts in sustainable building, customer relations, and supply chain management have been recognised to be in alignment with global sustainability standards. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, whose hard work and passion have made this achievement possible. Together, we are paving the way for a more sustainable future.'

SOURCE Sino Group