Sino-US Business Leaders Summit Successfully Held

The Sino-US Business Leaders Summit gathered political and commercial figures from China and the U.S. to jointly discuss the economic trends and business environment of the two countries and talk about the opportunities and challenges for investment in China and the U.S. At the closed luncheon, Mr. Lin Wang, Chief Economist of Zhisland, delivered a speech and analyzed the world economic situation.

According to the Report on Sino-US Bilateral Investment Research Projects released on May 18, 2017, the bilateral direct investment between China and the United States exceeded USD 60 billion in 2016, reaching a historic high, and since 1990, the U.S. total investments in China have surpassed USD 240 billion while China's total investments in the U.S. have been about USD 110 billion.

Is 2018 a good moment for investment in the U.S.? How should one go about determining investment orientation? The Sino-US Business Leaders Summit invited many heavyweight guests to discuss topics such as economy, real estate, and financial investment between China and the U.S. Mr. Rupert Hoogewerf, founder of Hurun Report, and Dr. Jiulin Chen, president of Beijing Joseph Investment Co., Ltd., first gave keynote speeches. Afterwards, Mr. Steven Hendryx, former Commercial Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in China, gave a detailed analysis on how to grasp the orientation and timing of real estate investment in the U.S., benefiting the guests with an interest in real estate investment in the US. Besides them, many other distinguished guests gave wonderful speeches, including Mr. Jason Wang (Shaojie Wang), President of Zhongguancun Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, Ms. Hua Xiang, board chairman of Chinese Wisdom Media Corp., Mr. Jianming Li, CEO of KWG Property Group, and Mr. Lin Wang, Chief Economist of Zhisland.

Zhongguancun Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, Continued Education Promotion Association of EMBA of Peking University, and Zhisland; each of these organizations consists of tens of thousands of outstanding entrepreneurs and they represent the vivifying private enterprises of China. The representatives of these organizations, on behalf of people with high net assets from China, voiced penetrating viewpoints on the investments in the U.S. and their active participation has played an important role in promoting the internationalization of Chinese enterprises and propelling the communication between entrepreneurs from China and the U.S. Each guest said they benefitted a lot from the summit and they held that the closer exchange between China and the U.S. in terms of politics and culture would drive the trading between the two countries to further develop in a sound way.

The summit also held an awards ceremony, which issued awards to people who have made significant contributions to investment, finance, real estate, science and technology, and education between China and the U.S. The judges for the awards are all leaders in their own field, including Dick Kwan, vice chairman of HGC Investment Management, and Steven M. Alemnik, a famous American Jewish entrepreneur, as well as former senior government official of the United States and founder of the Global Business Leaders Alliance. The award winners are all extraordinary professionals who have made significant contributions to their fields, including Mr. Yongping Wang, President of China Commercial Real Estate Association; Mr. Yutao Wang, President and CEO of ZRiver Capital (a leader in the real estate finance field); Ms. Nancy Wang from the investment field, Senior Vice President of Henry Group; Mr. Bill Pan, Regional General Manager - East China, CEO of HGC Investment Management; Mr. Nian He, President of YOUTHTEAM Logistics Company and a figure who has made huge contributions to the petrochemical logistics field; Ge Gao, who has made active contributions to the culture and art exchange between China and the U.S.; Dr. Mengyang Wang, a scientist of big data analysis; Qian Liu, an outstanding artist; Jun Feng and Chenghui Wang, who both have obtained significant innovative results in the field of science and technology; Congping Wu, an entrepreneur who has made remarkable contributions to the environmental protection field; Diancheng Jiao, chairman of Beijing Guanghui Jintong Education and Technology Co., Ltd. who has made special contributions to the education training field; and Yong Ai, CEO of Zhongshang New Times International Think Tank Co., Ltd. and general manager of Beijing Zhong'ao Guangda International Cultural Exchange Center, who has made outstanding contributions to the international cooperation and exchange.

