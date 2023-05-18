SINOBOOM Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Emphasis on Global Expansion

News provided by

SINOBOOM

18 May, 2023, 08:19 ET

CHANGSHA, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 10th and 11th, SINOBOOM, a prominent manufacturer of MEWPs (Mobile Elevating Work Platforms) that specializes in researching, manufacturing, selling, and servicing a wide range of access solutions, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a series of events, including a Global Partners Summit themed "Support Global Partners with Dedication and Difference", an Intelligent Manufacturing Park tour, and a Groundbreaking Ceremony for Its Phase II Scissors Factory. This celebration marked a new chapter for the company, emphasizing that globalization is its key strategy and that it is embarking on a rapid acceleration process.

Continue Reading
image_5026265_34145505
image_5026265_34145505

In his welcome speech at the Global Partners Summit, SINOBOOM's Chairman and Founder, Steven Liu, presented a development blueprint for SINOBOOM from multiple perspectives, including future business layout, research and development, supply chain construction, and after-sales service, which will support the company's vision and achieve its mission of bringing a better life for humanity.

"We always position ourselves as a value provider. Together with our global partners, we create value through cooperation," said Dawei He, International Sales Director of SINOBOOM. "To sustain our growth in the international market in 2023, we plan to continue investing overseas across the entire spectrum of the MEWP value chain covering digitalized manufacturing, parts, and service, used machines, localized operation, people, and product development. Furthermore, SINOBOOM is in the process of building more overseas subsidiaries, including manufacturing bases and product development centers."

During the event, SINOBOOM's partners and clients from around the world, visited the SINOBOOM Intelligent Manufacturing Park where they were able to test out SINOBOOM's latest offerings, such as the AB10ERJN, a lightweight and compact articulating boom lift with enhanced agility that is ideal for restricted and sensitive work sites. They also had the chance to experience the AB16EJ Plus, an environmentally friendly and energy-saving articulating boom lift designed to prioritize safety and minimize maintenance. The guests were thoroughly impressed by the intelligence of the production line, the innovative design and exceptional performance of the products.

The park, with a total planning site of about 1.2 million square meters and an investment of 6 billion yuan, is set to become a high-end intelligent manufacturing plant in the MEWP industry.  Phase II construction will significantly bolster SINOBOOM's manufacturing capacities, enhancing the modernization of the industrial chain. By building a lighthouse factory, SINOBOOM is set to deliver more value to the industry.

Vera Li
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080217/image_5026265_34145505.jpg 

SOURCE SINOBOOM

Also from this source

SINOBOOM Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Emphasis on Global Expansion

Sinoboom: Campeón Oculto, premiado por el 5º "Made in China Invisible Champion"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.