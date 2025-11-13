SinoGuide App Helps Foreigners Easily Integrate into Life in China

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

On November 7, a one-stop smart service mobile application —SinoGuide — was jointly launched by the National Immigration Administration and the Cyberspace Administration of China. With features such as navigation, translation, and payment guidance, the app directly addresses the daily challenges foreigners face in China, making cross-cultural life simpler and more efficient.

From convenient train and flight ticket bookings to secure payments, navigation assistance, and language barrier removal, the four key services that foreigners in China frequently need can all be accessed with just a tap in the SinoGuide App.

Additionally, through sections like the Convenience Toolbox, Travel Services, Local Life, Education and Learning, Medical Services, Work and Business, and Public Services in the app, users can access more online functions such as stay reminders, visa-free inquiries, ticket bookings, online shopping, Chinese language lessons, medical appointments, job hunting, and legal services — all without the hassle of downloading multiple apps.

