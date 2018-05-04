Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Files Form 20-F

NEW YORK, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") (HKEx: 338; SSE: 600688; NYSE: SHI) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2018, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website.
The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2017 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.
To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC
Postal Code: 200540
Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors
