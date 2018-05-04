Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Files Form 20-F

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2017 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC

Postal Code: 200540

Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors

