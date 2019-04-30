Sinopec's Net Profit for 2019 Q1 reached RMB15.468 Billion

BEIJING, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 00386; SSE: 600028;NYSE: SNP) today announced its unaudited first quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2019.

Financial Highlights

In accordance with the CASs, the Company's operating income for the first quarter was RMB 717.579 billion , up 15.5% year-on-year; the net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB 14.763 billion , down 21.3% year-on-year; the basic earnings per share were RMB 0.122 , down 21.3% year-on-year.

In accordance with the IFRS, the Company's operating profit for the first quarter was RMB 24.841 billion , down 15.0% year-on-year; the net profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB 15.468 billion , down 19.9% year-on-year; the basic earnings per share were RMB 0.128 , down 19.5% year-on-year.

During the period, the Company maintained a sound financial position. In accordance with the IFRS, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB100.760 billion as at 31 March 2019 .

Operating Review

In the first quarter of 2019, the global economy experienced weak growth momentum while China's economy maintained stable growth with gross domestic product (GDP) up by 6.4%. International oil prices recovered from low level at the end of last year, domestic refined oil products prices were adjusted in a timely manner. Domestic demand for natural gas grew rapidly with apparent consumption up by 11%. Refined oil products market, with ample supply, witnessed strong competition. Demand for chemicals increased steadily.

Adhering to the general principle of making progress while maintaining stability and the requirements for high-quality development, we will accelerate the strategic plan of our phased goals for year 2020 through year 2050. Guided by "reform, management, innovation and development", we stick to the operating principles of "specialised development, market-based operation, international layout and overall coordination" and make great efforts in optimising operation, expanding market, reducing costs, controling risks, deepening reform and reinforcing management.

In accordance with CASs, net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB 14.763 billion in the first quarter, down by 21.3% over the same period of last year. In accordance with IFRS, net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB 15.468 billion, down by 19.9% compared with the same period of last year.



Exploration and Production: With the recovery of oil price, the Company fully implemented the action plan of redoubling efforts in oil and gas exploration and production. Measures were taken to accelerate the formation of an integrated value chain of natural gas business including production, supply, storage and marketing and continuously reduce cost and expenditure on all fronts. Tangible results were achieved in maintaining oil production and increasing gas output. In exploration, we reinforced preliminary exploration in new areas and strengthened integrated detailed evaluation in mature fields, which led to new discoveries in Jiyang Depression and Sichuan basins. In crude oil development, we made a full-fledged push to build profitable production capacity, deepen the structural adjustment of mature fields, reduce natural decline rate and ensure steady production. In natural gas development, we constantly pushed forward capacity building in Hangjinqi of Neimongol, west Sichuan Depression and Weirong gas fields. We accelerated construction of natural gas production, supply, storage and marketing system and promoted a coordinated growth along the value chain.



In the first quarter, the oil and gas production of the Company was 113.46 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 1.9% over the same period of last year, among which domestic crude oil increased by 0.2% while natural gas increased by 6.7%, compared with the same period of last year. Exploration and Production Segment realised an operating profit of RMB 2.143 billion from previous loss.



Exploration and

Production Unit For three-month period

ended 31 March Changes (%) 2019 2018 Oil and gas production million boe 113.46 111.33 1.9 Crude oil production million barrels 70.81 71.35 (0.8) China million barrels 61.55 61.43 0.2 Overseas million barrels 9.26 9.92 (6.7) Natural gas

production billion cubic feet 255.79 239.83 6.7 Realised crude oil price USD/barrel 57.66 59.80 (3.6) Realised natural gas price USD/thousand cubic feet 7.07 6.28 12.6

Note 1 Conversion: for domestic production of crude oil, 1 tonne = 7.10 barrels; for overseas production

of crude oil, 1 tonne=7.21 barrels; for production of natural gas, 1 cubic meter = 35.31 cubic feet.

Refining: The Company adjusted the product mix in response to market demand by increasing production of gasoline and jet fuel. Diesel-to-gasoline ratio further declined to 1.01. We comprehensively optimised our production plans, moderately increased the export of oil products and realized stable operation at high utilisation rate. At the meantime, we implemented bunker fuel quality upgrading plan. In the first quarter, refinery throughput grew by 2.7% and refined oil products production grew by 3.8%, among which gasoline up by 5.9% and kerosene up by 6.6% over the same period of last year. Refining Segment realised an operating profit of RMB 11.963 billion.

Refining[2] Unit For three-month period

ended 31 March Changes (%) 2019 2018 Refinery throughput million tonnes 61.78 60.16 2.7 Gasoline, diesel and

kerosene production million tonnes 39.44 37.98 3.8 Gasoline million tonnes 15.87 14.98 5.9 Diesel million tonnes 16.03 15.93 0.6 Kerosene million tonnes 7.54 7.07 6.6 Light chemical feedstock million tonnes 10.07 9.94 1.3 Light product yield % 76.07 76.22 (0.15) Percentage

points Refining yield % 94.78 95.23 (0.45) Percentage

points

Note 2 Including 100% production of domestic joint ventures.

Marketing and Distribution: We brought our advantages of integrated business and distribution network into full play. Through increasing marketing efforts and a flexible and targeted marketing strategy to maintain sustained growth in total domestic sales volume and retail business scale. The Company upgraded distribution network to further strengthen our existing advantages. Vehicle natural gas market was further expanded. Self-owned brands development ensured steady development of non-fuel business. In the first quarter, total sales volume of refined oil products was 49.74 million tonnes with an increase of 5.4%, among which domestic sales volume up by 5.2% and retail business scale up by 2.5% over the same period of last year. The Marketing and Distribution Segment realised an operating profit of RMB 7.866 billion.

Marketing and Distribution Unit For three-month period

ended 31 March Changes (%) 2019 2018 Total sales volume of refined oil

products million tonnes 49.74 47.21 5.4 Total domestic sales volume of

refined oil products million tonnes 45.61 43.35 5.2 Retail million tonnes 30.20 29.46 2.5 Direct sales & Distribution million tonnes 15.41 13.89 10.9 Throughput per station[3] tonnes 3,939 3,846 2.4

Note 3 Throughput per station was annualized.









Unit: stations As of 31

March 2019 As of 31

December 2018 Changes from the end of last

year to the end of the reporting

period (%) Total number of

Sinopec-branded service

stations 30,671 30,648 0.1 Number of

company-operated stations 30,665 30,642 0.1

Chemicals: The Company followed the development philosophy of "basic plus high-end" to enhance effective supply. We persistently fine-tuned chemical feedstock mix to lower cost. The Company strengthened the links among R&D, production, marketing and customer, and maximised production of high-end products output tailored to market demands. The ratio of new and specialty products in synthetic resin reached 63.6% and differential ratio of synthetic fibre reached 90.3%. We enhanced the dynamic optimisation of facilities and product chain, and improved the utilisation and production scheduling based on market demand. We reinforced the capacity structural adjustment by constructing several key projects actively. The Company promoted targeted marketing and servicing to further expand our business. In the first quarter, ethylene production reached 3.049 million tonnes, up by 1.8% and chemical sales volume was 23.373 million tonnes, up by 14.3% over the same period of last year. The Chemicals Segment realised an operating profit of RMB 6.953 billion.

Chemicals[4] Unit For three-month period ended 31 March Changes (%) 2019 2018 Ethylene thousand tonnes 3,049 2,995 1.8 Synthetic resin thousand tonnes 4,178 4,117 1.5 Synthetic rubber thousand tonnes 271 199 36.2 Monomers and polymers for

synthetic fiber thousand tonnes 2,575 2,246 14.6 Synthetic fiber thousand tonnes 322 296 8.8

Note 4 Including 100% production of domestic joint ventures.

Capital expenditure: In the first quarter, the total capital expenditure was RMB 11.914 billion. Capital expenditures for Exploration and Production Segment were RMB 5.562 billion, mainly for Fuling and Weirong shale gas development projects, Hangjinqi natural gas development project, Shengli and Northwest crude oil development projects, phase I of Xinjiang gas pipeline, phase I of Erdos-Anping-Cangzhou gas pipeline, Wen 23 and Jintan gas storages, as well as overseas projects. Capital expenditure for the refining segment was RMB 1.995 billion, mainly for Zhongke Refining and Petrochemical project, Zhenhai, Tianjin, Maoming and Luoyang refineries and the construction of Rizhao-Puyang-Luoyang crude oil pipeline. Capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment was RMB 2.521 billion, mainly for construction of refined oil products depots, pipelines, service stations, non-fuel business and the renovation of underground oil tanks etc. Capital expenditure for the chemicals segment was RMB 1.799 billion, mainly for ethylene projects in Zhongke, Zhenhai and Phase II of Hainan high-efficiency and environment-friendly aromatics project. Capital expenditure for corporate and others was RMB 37 million, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects.

Appendix: Principal financial data and indicators

Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with CASs

Units: RMB million Items As of 31 March

2019 As of 31 December

2018 Changes from the end

of the preceding year

to the end of the

reporting period (%) Total assets 1,813,445 1,592,308 13.9 Total equity attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company 739,653 718,355 3.0

Items For the three months ended 31 March Changes over the

same period of the

preceding year (%) 2019 2018 Net cash flow from operating

activities (14,609) 12,052 -

Operating income 717,579 621,251 15.5 Net profit attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company 14,764 18,770 (21.3) Net profit attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

excluding extraordinary gains and

losses 14,371 17,982 (20.1) Weighted average return on net

assets (%) 2.03 2.55 (0.52) percentage

points Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.122 0.155 (21.3) Diluted earnings per share (RMB) 0.122 0.155 (21.3)

Extraordinary gain/loss items For the three months ended 31 March 2019 (gains)/loss (RMB million) Net loss on disposal of non-current assets 64 Donations 3 Government grants (870) Gains on holding and disposal of various investments 20 Other extraordinary income and expenses, net 285 Subtotal (498) Tax effect 126 Total (372) Equity shareholders of the Company (393) Minority interests 21

Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with IFRS

Units: RMB million Items As of 31 March 2019 As of 31 December 2018 Changes from the end

of the preceding year to

the end of the

reporting period (%) Total assets 1,813,445 1,592,308 13.9 Total equity attributable to

owners of the Company 738,578 717,284 3.0

Items For the three months ended 31 March Changes over the same

period of the preceding

year (%) 2019 2018 Net cash generated from

operating activities (14,609) 12,052 -

Operating profit 24,841 29,218 (15.0) Net profit attributable to

owners of the Company 15,468 19,306 (19.9) Basic earnings per share

(RMB) 0.128 0.159 (19.5) Diluted earnings per share

(RMB) 0.128 0.159 (19.5) Return on net assets (%) 2.09 2.59 (0.50) percentage points

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertiliser and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.



Disclaimer

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Sinopec Corp. expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve volume, other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. Sinopec Corp.'s actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to the price fluctuation, possible changes in actual demand, foreign exchange rate, results of oil exploration, estimates of oil and gas reserves, market shares, competition, environmental risks, possible changes to laws, finance and regulations, conditions of the global economy and financial markets, political risks, possible delay of projects, government approval of projects, cost estimates and other factors beyond Sinopec Corp.'s control. In addition, Sinopec Corp. makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

