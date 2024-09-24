SINOTRUK Unveils Latest Lineup at IAA Transportation 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Automotive News.

At the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, SINOTRUK showcases seven advanced models including Yellow River with ultra-low drag coefficient SITRAK hydrogen fuel cell tractor, and HOWO Tongshuai battery electric light truck etc., which could be visited at Booth C08 in Halls 19&20.

SINOTRUK fulfills its commitment to green, intelligent, and efficient solutions, contributing Chinese expertise and innovation to shape the future of global commercial industry.

Eastern Aesthetics, Driven by Technological Innovation

Pioneering in China's commercial vehicle sector, SINOTRUK has maintained a global perspective since entering international markets in 2004. SINOTRUK has topped the export sales of heavy trucks in China for 19 consecutive years, with products exported to more than 150 countries and regions. SINOTRUK has established a comprehensive sales and service network in Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America. SINOTRUK has won widespread recognition for its reliability and good performance, demonstrating strong global competitiveness.

SINOTRUK launched a complete lineup of green energy vehicles with Intelligent driving assistance system at the IAA 2024.This exhibition unfolds SINOTRUK's expertise and vision in revolutionizing the commercial vehicle sector.

SINOTRUK's booth shines on media day, with six innovative models exhibited. A full series of truck models covers a wide range of work scenarios, from heavy-duty trucks to light trucks and pickups.

Pioneering the Future, In Sync with a Global Green Revolution

Yellow River with ultra-low drag coefficient heavy truck

The Yellow River outperforms its counterparts in fuel efficiency and driving mileage. Multiple innovative designs were adopted to reduce drag coefficient such as electronic side mirrors, hidden door handles, and bio-mimetic fish-back trailer. A drag coefficient record at 0.286Cd could not have been set without four prototype generations and more than 500 rounds of high-precision CFD simulations conducted by a dedicated team of over 120 engineers. The record was certified by leading agencies such as TÜV Rheinland, IDIADA, and CATRC (China Automotive Technology & Research Center).

SITRAK hydrogen fuel cell tractor

SITRAK hydrogen fuel cell tractor is aimed at zero-emission long-haul transportation. Equipped with independently developed hydrogen fuel cell system, electric drive axle, intelligent powertrain and advanced control technologies, this model enables a mileage range of 1,200 kilometers. Highlighted parameters incorporate 1,100kW output and torque of 86,000N•m., dual 275kW PMSM motors on each axle, two-speed integrated electric drive axle and a comprehensive efficiency of 94.5%. Automatic and manual modes are for options.

SITRAK Battery Electric Tractor

SITRAK electric tractor provides an efficient and reliable solution for long-haul logistics. It adopts integrated modular and Cell-to-Body design, equipped with intelligent drive system and luxurious cabin. 600kWh CATL CTB LFP modular power battery pack is mounted, which delivers a total power output of 825kW and a maximum torque of 75,000N•m, with the transmission efficiency exceeding 94.5%. The vehicle offers a range of 450 kilometers, making it a perfect solution for long-haul logistics.

HOWO Tongshuai Pro Light Truck

HOWO Tongshuai Pro stands out for its excellent efficiency and long mileage range. This model adopts a centrally-mounted 100kWh blade battery pack, which ensures safety and enables fast-charging—from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes. The modular flat-wire permanent magnet synchronous motor generates a peak power of 140kW, while the two-speed integrated electric drive axle improves power performance by 50% and reduces overall energy consumption by 10%. The truck allows a 300 kilometers trip by a single charge.

Bolden Pickup

SINOTRUK's Bolden pickup made its debut at IAA 2024, it offers varied models tailored for off-road, commercial, and passenger use. Bolden pickup possesses powerful performance, luxurious interiors, and intelligent safety features. The powertrain is composed of a Weichai WP2H 2.0 Turbo diesel engine and SINOTRUK's 8-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and reliable performance.

Bolden pickup presents its latest low-carbon, sustainable, and intelligent transportation solution to global customers and partners.

SOURCE China Automotive News