Sinovac Forced to Temporarily Suspend Hepatitis A Vaccine Production Line Due to Disruptive Actions taken by Minority Shareholder of Sinovac Beijing

Actions of Aihua Pan continue to harm the Company's shareholders and customers

BEIJING, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) ("Sinovac " or the "Company"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced it has been forced to suspend production at its plant for hepatitis A vaccine, and to destroy the bulk of its hepatitis A vaccines being produced at its Shangdi site, which is capable of producing approximately 3.5 million doses of finished product hepatitis A vaccines. The Company is not presently able to assess the impact on its sales of hepatitis A vaccine due to a lack of certainty regarding both the market's reaction to this incident, as well as the schedule for resuming production.

Sinovac made this decision due to actions taken by Aihua Pan, the Chairman of the Board of the Company's controlled Chinese subsidiary, Sinovac Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Sinovac Beijing"), who was appointed by Sinobioway Biomedicine Co., Ltd. ("Sinobioway"), the minority shareholder of Sinovac Beijing.

Following the multiple disruptions of the Company's power source by Sinobioway, Sinovac Beijing initiated its emergency response protocol and resumed production and quality management activities step by step. After hepatitis A vaccine production resumed on April 23, 2018, the quality assurance department performed several assessments of the production environment and vaccine safety. Unfortunately, it was determined that the quality and safety of the vaccines could not be sufficiently verified to the Company's high standards. Given the fact that Sinobioway continues to disrupt operations at Sinovac Beijing, the Company has decided again to temporarily suspend the hepatitis A vaccine production plant and the production of bulk of hepatitis A vaccine. The Company will inspect the affected plant, fumigate and sterilize the facilities, and verify whether any equipment was damaged by the power outage in April.

On May 6, 2018 a group of approximately 20 people wearing security uniforms surrounded Sinovac Beijing's office, and threatened and intimidated the Company's employees. In the altercation, one of our employees was pushed to the ground and injured by a security guard working for Sinobioway. The Sinobioway security guard was detained by police for questioning, while the Sinovac Beijing employee was treated and discharged from the emergency center of the Red Cross.

Mr. Pan and others have taken a number of aggressive actions that continue to harm the Company's shareholders and customers. These actions include intentionally interfering with the audit of the Company's financials, forcibly taking control of Sinovac Beijing's corporate offices and the Shangdi site, limiting the physical movement of the employees in Sinovac Beijing's general manager's office and finance department, cutting the power to the Shangdi site, disrupting Sinovac Beijing's hepatitis A and seasonal flu vaccine production, and forcing the Company to destroy vaccines.