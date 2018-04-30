Sinovac Temporarily Blocks Access to Its Websites

The misappropriation of the Company's websites is another blatant attempt by Mr. Pan and Sinobioway to interfere with Sinovac's business.

The Company advises all regulators, shareholders, customers, employees, and other interested stakeholders that authorized English messages from the Company will be distributed via the Company's PR Newswire account and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and authorized Chinese messages from the Company will be distributed via the Company's official WeChat public account (account name: SinovacBiotech) until the Company regains control of its websites.

About Sinovac

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical Company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. Sinovac's product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71, or EV71, hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), and mumps. Healive, the hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company has passed the assessment under WHO Prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, an innovative vaccine developed by Sinovac against hand foot and mouth disease caused by EV71, was commercialized in China in 2016. In 2009, Sinovac was the first company worldwide to receive approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine, which it has supplied to the Chinese Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine to the government stockpiling program. The Company is developing a number of new products including a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine, pneumococcal polysaccharides vaccine, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and varicella vaccine. Sinovac primarily sells its vaccines in China, while also exploring growth opportunities in international markets. The Company has exported select vaccines to over 10 countries in Asia and South America.

