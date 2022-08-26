Sinoveda Is Decoding Nature

The Health-Science Company Uses a Proprietary Process to Discover and Manufacture Evidence-Based Natural Medicines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness industry is massive. While there are many facets of the movement, using natural products is high on the list of priorities for many who adopt a health and wellness lifestyle. This is an admirable initiative in theory, but when it comes time to put it into execution, it can be difficult to find natural solutions that perform as consistently and effectively as stronger, synthetic pharmaceutical alternatives.

That's where the disruptive health-science brand Sinoveda is looking to make a difference. "Our slogan is that we offer 'the science of healing'," says company cofounder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "If you're looking for a way to heal and address your suffering naturally but while also using a scientific approach, Sinoveda is the answer."

Dr. Nuzhat goes on to explain that her company is committed to discovering new, natural drugs by decoding nature and its most prominent healing solutions. "Sinoveda's process," says Dr. Nuzhat, "follows the strict, disciplined structure of Western medicine as we study the venerable herbs and medicinal solutions that have been hallmarks of Eastern medicine for ages."

Sinoveda's proprietary process, which is called Pharmaceutical Platform Technology or 'PPT®', creates potent, reproducible medicinal solutions while dramatically reducing the amount of time and cost to market. This is done by starting with botanicals that already have a known therapeutic efficacy. PPT® identifies and quantifies the most important handful of bioactive compounds that are creating the therapeutic benefit within each item. This information is standardized to create patentable formulations that can be used to produce a continuum of high-quality, standardized products.

A simple comparison of Sinoveda's end goal is Amoxycillin, which comes in a precise, known quantity whenever purchased. In comparison, Sinoveda's PPT® approach strives to create a similarly predictable level of effectiveness and consistency within its own natural medicinal solutions.

This scientifically-backed approach can be used both proactively and reactively, making the brand's range of products effective for a variety of health needs. This dual application is important for the Sinoveda team, as, in the words of Dr. Nuzhat, "The wellbeing of each individual we serve is the driving force behind every step of the process to provide evidence-based natural medicines."

About Sinoveda:

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists, doctors, and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

KENDAL SCOTT

Marketing & Administrative Assistant

O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 394-3538

[email protected]

SOURCE Sinoveda