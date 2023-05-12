Sinoveda is Helping Mothers in Hollywood

The Innovative Health Brand's Topical Pain Relief Cream Will Be Gifted to 25 Celebrity Mothers This Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is a time set apart to honor mothers across the nation. It highlights the heart and soul of every family unit, acknowledging and empowering those who are balancing tricky schedules between work and family. The occasion is used as a chance to shower maternal figures with attention, thanks, and gifts to help them relax and indulge in a little self-care.

"Mother's Day is a time to celebrate the women and nurturers in our lives," says Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, co-founder of the health brand Sinoveda, "That's true, whether they're on the homefront, in the office, or on the red carpet, which is why we're excited to announce that we'll be participating in the 'Mother's Day in Hollywood' event hosted by Distinctive Assets this year."

Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing organization that caters to Hollywood actors and other celebrities. This year, the brand has created its 2023 "Mothers Day in Hollywood" gift basket, which will go out to 25 of the most famous mothers in the film industry, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mandy Moore, Hillary Swank, and Rihanna.

"These gifts celebrate some of our favorite women as they tackle the challenging role of working mother," explains Distinctive Asset's founder Lash Fary , "These ladies inspire us through their work, and our intention is to support and indulge them in their motherhood journeys."

Part of that indulgence will include a gift of Sinoveda's Proflexa pain relief topical . The ointment helps with muscle and joint pain — both of which are common conditions in motherhood. Proflexa was created using Sinoveda's innovative approach to drug discovery. This begins by studying herbs with a historical record of efficacy. The company combines this knowledge with AI, machine learning, and its patented pharmaceutical platform technology (PPT®) to develop novel combination therapies with high efficacy and safety profiles.

Proflexa is the poster child of Sinoveda's powerful combination of Eastern and Western medicine. It brings ancient wisdom and modern precision together to provide plant-based pain relief that is safe, effective, and easy to use — even for a busy, mothering lifestyle.

"From aches and injuries to more serious concerns, like arthritis, Proflexa is an ideal way for mothers everywhere to indulge in a little self-care this Mother's Day," says Dr. Nuzhat, "We're excited to know that, along with everyone else, some of the most inspiring mothers in Hollywood will be able to experience the relief of Proflexa as they're celebrated this Mother's Day."

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

