Sinoveda Is Standardizing and Amplifying Ancient Medicinal Wisdom

The Canadian Health Brand's Innovative PPT® Platform Is Addressing Health Concerns by Bringing Together Past Wisdom and Present Knowledge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda is a Canadian health brand that is popular in both Canada and parts of Asia. In the last year, the company has also garnered attention in the United States after featuring in multiple Hollywood events. These included Distinctive Asset's Oscars and Mother's Day gift bags, which were distributed to celebrities throughout Hollywood earlier in 2023.

Sinoveda's rapid rise in the States over the past year isn't just due to its ongoing attention in the media. The buzz is also backed by substance in the form of the health brand's top-shelf, scientifically-grounded natural solutions, which bear out the company's previously stated goal to fill the quality gap of Eastern medicine with Western precision.

"We retain our customers because our products genuinely work," says company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "Sinoveda operates in two halves. One is medicinal, and the other focuses on natural health products. The latter are the products that we're offering to American consumers at the moment — they're natural solutions supported by sound science thanks to our PPT® technology."

The acronym stands for Sinoveda's innovative R&D technological platform. PPT® is the result of decades of experience in the medicinal as well as the health and wellness worlds. It allows the brand's research team to isolate, quantify, and standardize the active ingredients in many different compounds. Rather than isolate single elements, though, PPT® focuses on the synergistic effect of multiple individual ingredients.

For instance, the brand's Proflexa pain relief cream combines the nutraceutical power of seven different herbs from ancient Chinese medicine. EffectiCal is another example. The calcium supplement helps prevent osteoporosis and support bone growth by combining soluble forms of calcium, magnesium, and zinc salts with Vitamin D to create maximum calcium uptake with minimal side effects (i.e., no upset stomach or constipation).

"Our goal with PPT® is consistency," Dr. Nuzhat explains, "We use our technology to standardize — and therefore amplify — the effect of ancient medicinal wisdom. This standardization means every time, you get the same thing. You can count on it."

This degree of dosage consistency is unique in the health and wellness world. It sets Sinoveda apart as an innovative force to be reckoned with within its industry as the brand continues to use its proven scientific methodologies and tools to improve on the efficacy of past medicinal wisdom.

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

