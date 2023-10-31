Sinoveda Is Using AI With Health and Wellness

The Canadian Health Brand's Pharmaceutical Platform Technology (PPT®) Brings the Power of AI to Bear on Botanicals and Natural Remedies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest concerns with natural health and wellness solutions is the lack of consistency from one product to the next. The global supplement industry alone was valued at $164 billion in 2022, and yet, despite its size and scope, it remains largely unregulated and unstandardized. The team at Sinoveda has spent nearly twenty years bringing decades of experience and scientific acumen to bear on the issue of the lack of consistency across the natural health landscape.

"We developed PPT® as a way to quantify and standardize natural compounds and elements," explains Sinoveda co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. "We are engaged in drug discovery but not in the traditional interest of isolating individual synthetics used in pharmaceuticals. We are decoding nature itself."

Each Sinoveda product considers the synergistic impact that herbs, botanicals, and other ingredients have when their compounds work together, both within each element as well as between multiple components. The brand's Proflexa pain relief cream, for example, brings together seven different herbal ingredients. These are famous in ancient Chinese medicine for their ability to heal aches, injuries, and even arthritis. Its EffectiCal is another good example. It brings together specific quantities of soluble calcium, magnesium, and zinc to create a uniquely effective calcium supplement.

With each product, the primary focus is bringing the precision of science to bear on natural health solutions. To accomplish this, Sinoveda's research team utilizes the growing power of artificial intelligence, data mining, and machine learning.

Along with in-vitro testing, the company uses in-silico testing. This harnesses the power of computer modeling to consider the database of a plant or other ingredient's basic elements and find the important bioactive elements at work. From there, Sinoveda's researchers use their breakthrough technology to fractionate the information and use additional pharmacokinetics (what the body is doing to a drug) and pharmacodynamics (what a drug does to the body) studies to narrow down the information. The result of this process is the creation of remarkably precise, clinically tested formulas that standardize the synergistic healing power of simple, natural ingredients.

"The potential of the PPT® model is hard to get your head around," says Dr. Nuzhat. "We are using the precision of Western medicine to fill the quality gap of Eastern medicine. Sinoveda's evidence-based natural medicines are already changing the standard of care around the world, and we're just getting started."

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

