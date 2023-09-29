Sinoveda: It's Never Too Early for a Woman to Start Taking a Calcium Supplement

Whether 19 Years Old or 90, Healthy or Sick, Pregnant or Breastfeeding Women Should Be Consuming Healthy Quantities of (the Right Kind of) Calcium From a Surprisingly Young Age

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Sinoveda is well aware of the importance of calcium as a nutrient for the body. It helps keep bones and teeth healthy, and when consumed in adequate, safe, and consistent quantities, it can help keep an individual healthy and strong. Steady calcium supplementation is also a critical part of preventing certain conditions, like pre-eclampsia and osteoporosis.

Most women are aware that, as they age, they should take a calcium supplement. However, research has shown that women can start supplementing with calcium early on in life. Adults aged 19 to 50 should get 1,000 mg per day. Women from 51 to 70 should increase this number to 1,200 mg. Pregnant and breastfeeding teens should up this number to 1,300 mg. In fact, preliminary studies and estimates suggest that something as simple as 1,000 mg per day of calcium for pregnant women could reduce the incident rate of pre-eclampsia by as much as 25%.

The benefits of calcium supplementation throughout life are becoming clearer every day. However, the ability to consume calcium on a regular basis isn't easy. The supplement is notorious for causing gas, bloating, and constipation. Health brand Sinoveda is helping address this issue through its Effecti-Cal supplement .

"Adult women should be taking a good calcium supplement throughout the majority of their life," explains company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. "We created Effecti-Cal to provide the synergistic impact of an elite science-backed calcium supplement without any of the side effects."

Effecti-Cal accomplishes this by using soluble forms of calcium, magnesium, and zinc salts. These are combined with vitamin D to create a unique complex mixture. "It is so gentle on the GI tract that women can take it with or without food," says Nuzhat. This is a remarkable development for a supplement that traditionally has required very specific instructions and has still led to unpleasant side effects. It's a breakthrough that is enabling women to bolster their calcium uptake (and their bodily health, as a result) without the need to battle gas, bloating, and other symptoms in the process.

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

Contact:

DR. NUZHAT TAM-ZAMAN, B.Pharm., M.Pharm., Ph.D.

Co-Founder & VP Consumer Health

O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 264-0818

SOURCE Sinoveda