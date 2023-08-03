Sinoveda's EffectiCal Is the Perfect Calcium Supplement for Women in Their Prime

News provided by

Sinoveda

03 Aug, 2023, 11:19 ET

Calcium Supplementation Should Start Long Before Menopause

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium supplementation is an ideal nutritional tool for post-menopausal nutritional support. For instance, John Hopkins University recommends taking 1,200 mg of calcium per day post-menopause. However, the part of the health site's advice that is easy to overlook is the fact that it doesn't recommend this as a new supplement after menopause has occurred. It's simply an increase from the 1,000-mg dose per day recommended before menopause.

The takeaway here isn't just that calcium is a vital supplement for female health as women reach the later stages of life. Women should be taking calcium supplements well before they reach menopause. "Bone loss starts in your thirties," says Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, co-founder of Sinoveda. "In reality, any woman over the age of 25 years old should be taking a good calcium supplement. That means women should be looking for this support in the prime of life."

Calcium supplements offer a variety of benefits for women. Mayo Clinic observes that consistent doses of calcium can help with bone, heart, muscle, and nerve health and functionality. Combined with vitamin D, it may even protect against more serious health concerns, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

The problem is that calcium supplements have a reputation for some unpleasant side effects. Most calcium carbonate supplements are known to cause constipation, diarrhea, and general abdominal pain, such as bloating and flatulence. Gaining the benefits while avoiding these symptoms is what inspired Dr. Nuzhat and her team at health brand Sinoveda to develop their innovative calcium supplement EffectiCal.

"Calcium is an essential part of preventing osteoporosis as you age," explains Nuzhat, "but on its own, it can cause digestive concerns and stomach pains. That's why, along with EffectiCal being a potent calcium and vitamin D supplement, we include magnesium and zinc to increase uptake. This ensures that you have healthy bones and a strong immune system, and just as importantly, you don't pay for those benefits with nasty digestional symptoms."

Women should consider calcium supplements at nearly all ages and stages of life. EffectiCal ensures that they can access that critical nutritional support without causing their digestive systems to suffer in the process.

About Sinoveda
The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com.

DR. NUZHAT TAM-ZAMAN, B.Pharm., M.Pharm., Ph.D.
Co-Founder & VP Consumer Health
O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 264-0818

SOURCE Sinoveda

Also from this source

A Closer Look at Sinoveda's Technology for Developing Combination Drugs

Health Brand Sinoveda's Rapid Rise in the U.S. Is Soaking Up the Limelight

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.