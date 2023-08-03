Sinoveda's EffectiCal Is the Perfect Calcium Supplement for Women in Their Prime

Calcium Supplementation Should Start Long Before Menopause

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium supplementation is an ideal nutritional tool for post-menopausal nutritional support. For instance, John Hopkins University recommends taking 1,200 mg of calcium per day post-menopause. However, the part of the health site's advice that is easy to overlook is the fact that it doesn't recommend this as a new supplement after menopause has occurred. It's simply an increase from the 1,000-mg dose per day recommended before menopause.

The takeaway here isn't just that calcium is a vital supplement for female health as women reach the later stages of life. Women should be taking calcium supplements well before they reach menopause. "Bone loss starts in your thirties," says Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, co-founder of Sinoveda. "In reality, any woman over the age of 25 years old should be taking a good calcium supplement. That means women should be looking for this support in the prime of life."

Calcium supplements offer a variety of benefits for women. Mayo Clinic observes that consistent doses of calcium can help with bone, heart, muscle, and nerve health and functionality. Combined with vitamin D, it may even protect against more serious health concerns, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

The problem is that calcium supplements have a reputation for some unpleasant side effects . Most calcium carbonate supplements are known to cause constipation, diarrhea, and general abdominal pain, such as bloating and flatulence. Gaining the benefits while avoiding these symptoms is what inspired Dr. Nuzhat and her team at health brand Sinoveda to develop their innovative calcium supplement EffectiCal .

"Calcium is an essential part of preventing osteoporosis as you age," explains Nuzhat, "but on its own, it can cause digestive concerns and stomach pains. That's why, along with EffectiCal being a potent calcium and vitamin D supplement, we include magnesium and zinc to increase uptake. This ensures that you have healthy bones and a strong immune system, and just as importantly, you don't pay for those benefits with nasty digestional symptoms."

Women should consider calcium supplements at nearly all ages and stages of life. EffectiCal ensures that they can access that critical nutritional support without causing their digestive systems to suffer in the process.

