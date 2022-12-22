Sinoveda's Proflexa Is Revolutionizing Pain Management

The Topical Utilizes Ancient Eastern Medicine, Western Precision, and Proprietary Technology to Provide Consistent and Effective Pain-Relief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain relief is a subject that everyone can relate to. It doesn't matter if they are a middle-aged man dealing with a golfer's elbow, a young couple with cramping legs after a day-long hike, or a new mother managing tired, sore arms. Everyone deals with pain. Unfortunately, there are many pain-relief solutions that either underdeliver or come with a myriad of risks.

On the one hand, powerful drugs like NSAIDs may be able to deliver temporary relief, but they often mask the problem and can have some serious side effects . On the other hand, while safer, many natural, botanically-based pain-relief solutions are either ineffective or inconsistent.

Innovative health brand Sinoveda has brought the precision of the former and the natural efficacy of the latter together in its groundbreaking pain-relief formula Proflexa . The topical quickly reduces inflammation and relieves pain. It also boosts blood flow and promotes long-term healing. This is done through the healing properties of seven distinct herbs.

Clove and camphor provide a soothing element for aching muscles. Frankincense relaxes tendons, easing sore spots on the body. Dang Gui, Chuan Xiong, Hong Hua, and Myrrh enhance blood flow, improve circulation, and accelerate the healing process.

All of these are well-known natural pain-relief solutions. However, the way Sinoveda combines the heptad of botanical ingredients is where the magic happens. "Our mantra is to discover drugs by decoding nature," says company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "Proflexa is the poster child of that process in action. We've put each ingredient through our proprietary PPT® process, breaking down the botanical elements and discovering what it is that makes each plant and herb so helpful in the fight against pain. This scientific approach allows us to formulate and standardize the product, ensuring fast, effective, and consistent results every time."

PPT®, or Pharmaceutical Platform Technology , is Sinoveda's unique style of applying the precision of Western medicine to the established wisdom of Eastern healing solutions. This allows the creators to establish detailed formulas and clear production standards for supplements and products that use natural, botanical ingredients.

Proflexa is a powerful example of the efficacy of this East-meets-West approach to healthcare. The pain relief cream, which is already a popular item in other markets, officially received OTC (over-the-counter) status in October of 2022 and is now available online to American consumers in search of a consistent, targeted, and holistic solution for their daily pain management.

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

