Sinoveda's Scientific Approach to Natural Healthcare

The Innovative Canadian Health Brand Is Rediscovering Natural Health Solutions With Therapeutic Efficacy — and Standardizing Them

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of the scientifically-driven natural health brand Sinoveda understand that the natural supplement industry is hardly known for its consistency. One bottle of vitamin D could be filled with additives and require a dosage ten times higher than a more concentrated alternative. Research has also revealed that analysis methods for many natural health products are imprecise and inconsistent . Concentration can also vary from one product to the next.

For example, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that the melatonin content of dietary supplements tends to vary widely compared to claims on the bottle. Another study pointed out that even investigating the problem is difficult due to the lack of parameters, adding that "It is likely that at least some effect dilution may be associated with substantial variation in the actual concentration and bioavailability of active ingredients within and between manufacturers."

While the FDA has put certain guardrails in place, this hasn't been enough to introduce genuine consistency in dosage and concentration within the supplement and natural health industries. It's been observed that those who live certain lifestyles and consume healthier diets benefit from consistent consumption of their supplements — but that still doesn't address the issue of variations in concentration and dosage.

That's where Sinoveda comes into the picture. The innovative health brand has developed a proprietary method to formulate, standardize, and manufacture immaculately consistent natural supplements for various health concerns. This methodology, which is called Pharmaceutical Platform Technology or PPT®, uses the power of scientific precision to observe the healing prowess of multiple natural ingredients as they interact together (e.g., they don't just isolate individual elements but see how they work together to improve health).

Once understood, Sinoveda formulates natural health solutions that it can predictably manufacture with the same exact ingredients, concentrations, and potency. The brands' Proflexa pain relief topical is a good example of this. The product utilizes seven traditional Chinese medicines that work synergistically together to boost blood flow and reduce pain, inflammation, and swelling. The brand's EffectiCal supplement uses similarly targeted precision to combine a complex mixture of actives. These include soluble forms of calcium, magnesium, and zinc salts to reinforce bone growth and prevent osteoporosis without common side effects like an upset stomach or constipation.

"Sinoveda is filling the quality gap of Eastern medicine with Western precision," explains company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "We are improving drug discovery by decoding nature and standardizing our findings to create consistent results. The end result is a range of evidence-based natural medicines that our customers can trust to effectively and safely improve their well-being each and every time they make a purchase."

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

Media Contact:

DR. NUZHAT TAM-ZAMAN, B.Pharm., M.Pharm., Ph.D.

Co-Founder & VP Consumer Health

O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 264-0818

SOURCE Sinoveda