Sinter Plant Market to Grow by USD 1.30 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Advancements in Sinter Technology, with Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sinter plant market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.30 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.08% during the forecast period. Improvement in sinter technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards improving power supply infrastructure. However, growing popularity of eaf route poses a challenge.Key market players include China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., China Metallurgical Engineering and Project Corp., China Minmetals Corp., CTCI Corp., General Electric Co., Gillanders Arbuthnot and Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IMASA INGENIERIA Y PROYECTOS SA, Kanikavan Shargh Engineering Co., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd., MECON Ltd., Metso Outotec Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Perantech GmbH, Primetals Technologies Ltd., Shandong Province Metallurgical Engineering Co. Ltd., Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Simplex Engineering and Foundry Works Pvt. Ltd.

Global sinter plant market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (MHMG system, Sinter machine, WGR system, and SCS system), Type (Small scale sinter plant and Large scale sinter plant), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Sinter Plants Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance materials in various industries. The market includes systems like MHMG, SCS, WGR, and SINTER Machines, which are essential for producing nonflux/acid, self-fluxing, and superflux sinters. These sintering processes are crucial for the metallurgical industry, producing steel components with desirable mechanical qualities for consumer goods, aerospace, and manufacturing. Temperature and melting point play a vital role in the sintering process, with high temperatures ensuring durability and dimensional correctness. Sintered steel is used in brake systems, steering components, and lightweighting applications, making it a key player in the transportation industry. Market trends include the use of stainless steel, segmental analysis of carbon steel, alloy steel, and tool steel, and the impact of rising industrialization. Primary and secondary research are crucial for understanding market dynamics, including changing requirements, laws and regulations, and the role of industrial machinery in Powder Metallurgy and Additive Manufacturing (AM). The market snapshot includes applications in industries like automotive, electrical, and construction, with a focus on high-conductivity materials, magnetic properties, and dimensional accuracy. Sintered steel companies rely on raw materials like iron, steel, tin, nickel, copper, molybdenum, and aluminum, and face material limitations and manufacturing efficiency challenges. Emerging economies, urbanization, and industrial growth contribute to the market's expansion, with a focus on specialized components for electric vehicles, electric motor cores, battery contacts, connectors, and power electronics. The future of the market lies in advancements in materials, process design freedom, customized parts, and time-to-market.

The BF-BOF steelmaking method is increasingly favored over Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) due to its lower energy requirements. However, price-sensitive countries like China, India, and Russia have historically relied on EAF due to their limited power generation capacity. Recent advancements in power generation technologies have significantly improved electricity conversion factors, enabling these nations to generate more power. Additionally, the enhanced efficiency of consumer devices and increased power generation capacity have resulted in surplus electricity. Consequently, China, India, and Russia now have sufficient electricity to support EAF steel production, making it a viable option for them.

Market Challenges

The Sinter Plants Market is a significant segment in the Metallurgical industry, focusing on producing sintered steel components through various systems like MHMG, SCS, and SINTER Machines. These systems process nonflux/acid, self-fluxing, and superflux sinters at high temperatures, transforming metal powders into solid forms. The Sintering process is crucial for producing steel components for consumer goods, aerospace, and manufacturing industries. Mechanical qualities such as strength, accuracy, affordability, and durability are essential factors driving market growth. Key challenges include meeting changing requirements, adhering to laws and regulations, and addressing environmental concerns. Advanced manufacturing techniques like Additive Manufacturing (AM), Powder Forged Manufacturing, and Conventional Manufacturing are transforming the sector. Major players include sintered steel companies dealing with raw materials like iron, steel, tin, nickel, copper, molybdenum, and aluminum. The market snapshot includes segments like Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Tool Steel, catering to industries like Automotive, Electrical, Construction, and Transportation. Market growth is influenced by rising industrialization, urbanization, industrial growth, and production activities. Key applications include brake systems, steering components, lightweighting, engines, transmissions, bodies, chassis, drivetrains, electrical appliances, and vehicle systems. Sintering technology advancements offer benefits like high conductivity, dimensional accuracy, and material limitations, enabling the production of specialized components for electric vehicles and high-performance materials.

In the global steel industry, pig iron, produced via blast furnaces, serves as the primary raw material. Integrated steel plants utilize pig iron in Basic Oxygen Furnaces (BOF) to decrease carbon content. However, large-scale production in blast furnaces necessitates substantial capital investment. Frequent shutdowns for refractory brick relining add to the expenses. The startup process of a blast furnace is also time-consuming, leading to substantial production loss and costs. Despite these challenges, the efficiency and competitiveness of a steel plant rely on the effective management of these processes.

Segment Overview

This sinter plant market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 MHMG system

1.2 Sinter machine

1.3 WGR system

1.4 SCS system Type 2.1 Small scale sinter plant

2.2 Large scale sinter plant Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 MHMG system- The Material Handling, Mixing, and Granulation (MHMG) segment of the global sinter plant market is experiencing significant growth due to the decreasing availability of high-grade iron ore and the increasing focus on energy efficiency in blast furnaces. To produce high-quality sinter from low-grade iron ore fines, advanced sinter plants with improved oxygen-removal rates are necessary. This can be achieved by upgrading MHMG systems that enhance the quality of the mixture of iron ore fines, coking coal, and flux fines. Vendors in the global sinter plant market provide solutions that eliminate the need for mixing raw materials at the stockyard by installing proportioning bins that directly pour raw material above the conveyor. India, China, and African countries are investing in new sinter plants or upgrading existing ones to expand capacity or comply with stringent environmental regulations. In India, the steel industry is expanding to meet the rising demand for steel to support infrastructure projects. In China, modernization of steel plants is underway due to stringent environmental regulations. These factors are driving the growth of the MHMG segment in the global sinter plant market.

Research Analysis

The Sinter Plant Market encompasses various sintering systems, including MHMG System, SCS System, WGR System, and SINTER Machine, which transform metal powder into solid steel components through the sintering process. This process involves heating and compacting the powder to a temperature below the melting point, resulting in materials with improved mechanical qualities such as strength and accuracy. Sintered products find extensive applications in diverse sectors like consumer goods, aerospace, automotive, and more. The market comprises nonflux/acid sinters, self-fluxing sinters, and superflux sinters, catering to the specific requirements of different industries. Steel components made through sintering technology are known for their affordability and high-performance characteristics. The market includes stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, and tool steel, among others. Material science plays a crucial role in enhancing the properties of these materials, making them suitable for applications in sectors like brake systems, lightweighting, and electric vehicles. Powder Metallurgy and Additive Manufacturing (AM) are the key technologies driving innovation in the sinter plant market, enabling the production of complex geometries and high-performance materials. The market continues to evolve, offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Sinter Plants Market encompasses various systems such as MHMG, SCS, WGR, and the SINTER Machine, which are integral to the sintering process in the metallurgical industry. This process transforms steel components from powder form into dense, cohesive structures, suitable for use in consumer goods, aerospace, and other industries. The market snapshot includes nonflux/acid sinters, self-fluxing sinters, and superflux sinters, with stainless steel being a significant segment. The sintering process involves high temperatures and melting points, resulting in materials with superior mechanical qualities. The market caters to various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, and electrical, among others. Sintered steel companies utilize raw materials like iron, steel, tin, nickel, copper, molybdenum, and aluminum to produce high-performance materials and lightweight materials for engines, transmissions, and other applications. The market is driven by rising industrialization, changing requirements, and laws and regulations. Powder metallurgy, additive manufacturing, and conventional manufacturing techniques are shaping the industry, with advancements in materials, such as alloys and complex shape capabilities, leading to increased demand. The transportation and electrical industries are significant consumers, with a focus on lightweighting, durability, and dimensional correctness. Market segments include carbon steel, alloy steel, tool steel, and specialized components for industries like automotive, aerospace, and construction. The market is influenced by factors like environmental concerns, material limitations, manufacturing efficiency, and time-to-market. Sintering technology continues to evolve, with advancements in surface polish, porosity, density, and magnetic properties. In summary, the Sinter Plants Market is a dynamic and evolving sector, driven by advancements in materials, manufacturing techniques, and industrial growth. It caters to various industries, including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and electrical, with a focus on high-performance materials, lightweight materials, and customized parts. The market is influenced by factors like environmental concerns, manufacturing efficiency, and changing requirements, with advancements in sintering technology continuing to shape the industry.

