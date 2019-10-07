Sintered Steel Market Worth $28.3 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sintered Steel Market by Type (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Tool Steel), Process (Metal Injection Molding, Conventional, Powder Forged, Additive), End-user Industry, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Sintered Steel Market is projected to grow from USD 23.6 billion in 2019 to USD 28.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250920259

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sintered Steel Market"

112 – Tables

37 – Figures

151 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sintered-steel-market-250920259.html

The rising demand for the metal from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction & industrial machinery, and building & construction, and increasing urban population are expected to drive the growth of the sintered steel industry across the globe. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness, eco-friendly, improved product protection, and reduced environmental impact offered by sintered steel manufacturing solutions are leading to their increased adoption across the globe.

The tool steel segment of grade is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025

The tool steel segment of the sintered steel market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value & volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand of sintered steel in various end-use sectors including automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, medical devices, and lawn & gardens. One of the key advantages offered by tool steel is their high tensile strength, high durability, and density with respect to other types of steel.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=250920259

In terms of value and volume, the additive manufacturing process segment is estimated to lead the sintered steel market in 2019.

The additive manufacturing process segment of the sintered steel industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The global sintered steel industry is highly governed by the process by which these products are produced. Traditionally, conventional manufacturing that includes pressing and sintering were highly used.

However, with the upcoming technological advancements in the automotive industry with respect to electric vehicles, lighter automotive parts are required which enabled the manufacturers to adopt advanced techniques of manufacturing sintered components like metal injection molding (MIM) and additive manufacturing process. These advanced techniques have already been adopted by a few of the key industry players; however, it is yet to be accepted completed in the industry.

In terms of value and volume, the electrical segment is estimated to lead the sintered steel market in 2019.

The electrical segment of the sintered steel industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. These products are gaining popularity as an economical and high strength solution, offering durability along with varied design options. It provides cost advantages both in terms of price, as compared to other premium materials owing to its minimal maintenance requirements; and high durability. Such factors have contributed toward its increasing application in automotive parts, industrial machinery, hospitality, medical, and other machinery parts.

In terms of value and volume, the engine segment is estimated to lead the sintered steel market in 2019.

The electrical segment of the sintered steel industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Sintered steel products and parts have wide applications in various industries, especially for manufacturing engines, transmissions, body & chassis, and other sintered components which are used as automotive parts in manufacturing different types of vehicles like passenger vehicles, buses & coaches, HCV, LCV, two-wheelers, etc.

It also has application in other industries like industrial machinery, electronic and electrical parts, manufacturing of medical devices, etc. The major application of sintered steel is found to be in the automotive industry where rapid technological change will increase the demand for these products and will drive the growth of the sintered steel market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=250920259

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mining, Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Metal Injection Molding Market by Material Type (Stainless Steel, Low Alloy Steel, Soft Magnetic Material) End-use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Consumer, Industrial, Medical & Orthodontics, Firearms & Defense) - Global Forecast to 2022

High Strength Steel Market by Type (High Strength Low Alloy, Dual Phase, Bake Hardenable, Carbon Manganese), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment, Construction, Aviation & Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sintered-steel-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sintered-steel.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets