Sinto America Gets New Drum Blast Machine Order
Sep 04, 2019, 08:23 ET
GRAND LEDGE, Mich., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinto America has received a new order for a CNDR Drum Shot Blasting Machine from a U.S. automotive aftermarket remanufacturing company. Learn more about the CNDR Drum Blast machine here: https://sintoamerica.com/product_category/surface-treatment/drum-blast-machines/
"The CNDR shot blasting machines are capable of cleaning a broader range of parts. The surface finish needed by this customer is important in their remanufacturing process to control quality and minimize cost. The oscillating drum design requires significantly lower maintenance than conventional tumble-type blast machines that result in significant savings." – Todd Breault, VP Surface Treatment.
Sinto's drum blast machines allow for faster, safer and cleaner finishing, featuring powerful, centrifugal blast wheel's which have been used in thousands of applications worldwide. Sinto offers the drum blast in multiple sizes.
Drum Blast features:
- Consistent, highly efficient finishing
- Energy savings due to faster blast cycle
- Zero pinch design eliminates parts jams
- No leak design reduces maintenance and minimizes downtime
- Smooth, reliable loading with the hydraulic loader minimizes damage and breakage to the part
- Faster blasting cycle due to improved direct drive wheel
- High efficiency reverse flow air wash technology
- 100% manganese process drum with an increased working life
Sinto has long strived to be the leader in the design and manufacture for all surface treatment, metal finishing and shot-blasting applications. From standard to custom, simple or complex, or a single piece of equipment to a full system, that is the Sinto difference; your one stop solution.
ABOUT Sinto Surface Treatment
Sinto Surface Treatment is a division of Roberts Sinto Corporation. Roberts Sinto Corporation is a part of Sinto America, Inc., the North American group holding company, of Sintokogio, Ltd., Japan. The Sinto group of companies has an international reputation for excellence in the foundry, manufacturing and surface treatment industry. With over 80 years of experience providing state of the art systems to industries worldwide, Sinto Surface Treatment is well positioned to provide the optimum solution to your finishing challenges, offering a complete, comprehensive line of surface treatment blast machines to fit any application.
Sinto America focuses on six primary markets- Foundry, Sand Processing, Bulk Material Handling, Automation, Surface Technologies and Surface Treatment. Sinto also provides contract blasting and precision shot peening services through our National Peening and Technical Metal Finishing divisions. Learn more at www.sintoamerica.com.
SOURCE Roberts Sinto
Share this article