Sinto America Gets New Drum Blast Machine Order

"Sinto's CNDX is a small drum blast machine capable of batch processing without mill jamming. It is offered as a turnkey system available as a fully integrated unit which includes a bucket elevator, unload conveyor and dust collector. The oscillating drum design requires significantly lower maintenance than conventional tumble-type blast machines that result in significant savings." –Fritz Esslair, Sinto Surface Treatment Regional Sales Manager.

Sinto's drum blast machines allow for faster, safer and cleaner finishing, featuring powerful, centrifugal blast wheel's which have been used in thousands of applications worldwide. Watch a video on the CNDX-01 here.

CNDX-01 Drum Blast features:

Consistent, highly efficient finishing

100% smooth, reliable load/unload capabilities with the hydraulic loader

Energy saving due to faster blast cycle

No leak design reduces maintenance and minimizes downtime

Ideal for small to medium parts processing

No jamming of parts or belt tearing issues as with rubber belt machines

100% manganese process drum

Sinto has long strived to be the leader in the design and manufacture for all surface treatment, metal finishing and shot-blasting applications. From standard to custom, simple or complex, or a single piece of equipment to a full system, that is the Sinto difference; your one stop solution. Learn more at www.sintoamerica.com.

ABOUT Sinto Surface Treatment

Sinto Surface Treatment is a division of Roberts Sinto Corporation. Roberts Sinto Corporation is a part of Sinto America, Inc., the North American group holding company, of Sintokogio, Ltd., Japan. The Sinto group of companies has an international reputation for excellence in the foundry, manufacturing and surface treatment industry. With over 80 years of experience providing state of the art systems to industries worldwide, Sinto Surface Treatment is well positioned to provide the optimum solution to your finishing challenges, offering a complete, comprehensive line of surface treatment blast machines to fit any application.

Sinto America focuses on six primary markets- Foundry, Sand Processing, Bulk Material Handling, Automation, Surface Technologies and Surface Treatment. Sinto also provides contract blasting and precision shot peening services through our National Peening and Technical Metal Finishing divisions.

SOURCE Sinto America