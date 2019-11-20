Sinto Offers New Services: Industry 4.0 Solutions and IIoT Analytics

"We are excited to revolutionize manufacturing through Industry 4.0 solutions and IIoT Analytics. Having a smart plant accelerates performance through digitization which allows for easy interpretation of operational data and gives you the necessary insight to take immediate action to keep downtime minimal." – Jim Wenson, Project Manager for Sinto Analytics.

Sinto's analytics allows you to identify failures and downtimes in advance and improve your overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

Industry 4.0 Solution Features:

Total Process Visibility at a Level No One Else Can Provide

Digitize and Visualize Every Device, Motion, and Event in Real-Time

Simple, Visual and Immediate Feedback

No Additional Hardware Required

Single Dashboard for All Existing and New Equipment

Sinto has long strived to be the technological leader in the design and manufacture for all metal casting applications. From standard to custom, simple or complex, or a single piece of equipment to a full system, that's the Sinto difference. Your one stop solution.

ABOUT Sinto America

Sinto America, Inc. is the North American group holding company, of Sintokogio, Ltd., Japan. The Sinto group of companies has an international reputation for excellence in the foundry, manufacturing and surface treatment industry. Sinto America focuses on six primary markets – Foundry Mold and Core Making, Sand Processing, Automation, Surface Technologies and Surface Treatment. Sinto also provides contract blasting and precision shot peening services through our National Peening and Technical Metal Finishing divisions and cut wire abrasives through our Frohn North America division. Learn more at: www.sintoamerica.com.

