Sintra Raises $2M Seed Round to Spearhead Social App & Marketplace for NFT Investors

Sintra launches first MVP, designed to help investors explore NFT investment synergies

Funding round, led by Lemniscap, will accelerate Sintra's expansive recruitment & marketing efforts, & roll-out of new in-app features

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sintra , the social-powered NFT investment app, has closed a $2 million USD seed funding round, led by Lemniscap, with participation from FTX Ventures (the venture-capital arm of crypto exchange FTX), Chorus One Ventures, CMCC Global, Big Brain Holdings, Two Ape VC and angel investors Shanna Tellerman, Felix Lutsch, and Anthony Beaumont. The funding will be leveraged to accelerate product testing and development of new in-app features, and to drive comprehensive recruitment and marketing efforts - tied to Sintra's rich pipeline of activity.

Today Sintra has also announced the launch of its first MVP - an innovative new social network for NFT investors, with analytics, community management and messaging features, connecting like-minded investors to build mutually-beneficial strategies. At a macro level, Sintra brings NFT investors together, opening the door for fractional ownership of the most in-demand assets while showcasing tailored investment opportunities based on users' scope of interest. Users can also 'react' with bullish/bearish themed emojis, and view NFT collections directly in the Sintra marketplace.

The news comes as Sintra makes a number of signature additions to its Advisory Board, adding seasoned blockchain consultant and former Head of APAC Social Lab at Google, Jeremy Beaufils; Co-founders of LandVault, Ready Player DAO & LifeForce Games, Ryan Inman and Catherine Carroll; as well as Co-founder of Modsy & former Partner at Google Ventures, Shanna Tellerman.

The new Advisors will provide strategic guidance while working alongside members of Sintra's C-suite team, including CEO & Co-founder Angel Ceballos (former Product Design Lead at Meta and ex-Amazon); Co-founder & CTO Jeffrey Bian (former Software Architect at Rally); and COO Alan Jackson (Technical Program Manager at Google).

Roderik van der Graaf, Founder of Lemniscap, said: "We're delighted to lead this investment round for Sintra, as they get set to underline their credentials as the social platform of choice for NFT investors globally. The market demand for a robust, reliable and accessible communication channel for investors to explore investment synergies is clear, and the Sintra team have set out a well-defined roadmap and MVP that has all the tools to achieve widespread adoption."

Angel Ceballos, Co-founder & CEO of Sintra, said: "The highly fragmented NFT communication landscape - defined by an overwhelming number of discord groups - has proven ineffective in terms of helping investors quickly identify and rate prospective investments in a purpose-built environment. We want to create a streamlined and user-centric social community geared towards the next wave of NFT investors entering the space, helping them stay informed on unique market opportunities and latest trends. As the metaverse era continues to evolve at pace, we want to help investors across the industry spectrum stake their claim in the NFT market, and do so alongside like-minded industry participants."

