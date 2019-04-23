Sinus Dilation Devices Market to Grow at 6.04% CAGR From 2018 to 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sinus dilation devices market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.04% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Sinus dilation device is catheter-based, FDA-cleared technologies precisely designed to navigate the tortuous sinus anatomy. The exclusively preferred procedures are hybrid and standalone sinus dilation procedures. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of sinus dilation device market are the rising occurrence of chronic sinusitis, technological enhancement, the growing occurrence of minimally invasive surgeries, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policy. However, the lack of trained ENT surgeons and otolaryngologists may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come.

Sinus dilation device market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. Handheld instruments, balloon sinus dilation devices, sinus stents/implants, endoscopes, rhinoscopes, and sinus copes are the product types that could be explored in market in the forecast period. The balloon sinus dilation devices sector may account for the substantial market share of market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the growing occurrence of chronic sinusitis, the introduction of enhanced balloon sinus dilation devices by manufacturers, and the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The market may be categorized based on end-users like ENT clinics/in office, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others that could be explored in sinus dilation device in the forecast period. The ENT clinics/in office sector may account for the significant market share of sinus dilation device and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come.

Sinus dilation device market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).Globally, North America may account for the significant market share of sinus dilation device and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the growing geriatric population, acceptance of latest technologies among otolaryngologists and ENT surgeons, the increasing occurrence of chronic sinusitis, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policy. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of sinus dilation device in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of sinus dilation device market are Creganna Medical, Entellus Medical Inc., Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Acclarent Inc., and Smith & Nephew plc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Global sinus dilation device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% by 2023, according to a new report published by Radiant Insights. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The Global Market for sinus dilation device to 2023 offers detailed coverage of sinus dilation device industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading sinus dilation device producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the sinus dilation device.

