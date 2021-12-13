Sinus Dilation Market Size Worth $3,859.75 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 9.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Sinus Dilation Market Forecasts to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact & Global Analysis by Product (Endoscopes, Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices, Sinus Stents/Implants, Handheld); Procedure Type (Standalone Sinus Dilation Procedures, Hybrid Sinus Dilation Procedures); End User (Hospitals, ENT Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global sinus dilation market was valued at US$ 1,918.73 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,859.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020–2027. Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on sinus dilation market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00002880

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,918.73 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 3,859.75 Million by 2027 Growth Rate CAGR of 9.3% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 172 No. Tables 96 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Product ; Procedure Type ; End User , and Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Sinus Dilation Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Medtronic; Smith & Nephew; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Intersect ENT, Inc.; Dalent Medical; InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Olympus Corporation; SinuSys Corporation, and AED.MD are among the key companies operating in the sinus dilation market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In August 2019 , Dalent Medical completed the United States Food and Drug Administration's listing process for its Sinusleeve balloon device for the sell the Sinusleeve balloon device in the state of Florida ..

, Dalent Medical completed the United States Food and Drug Administration's listing process for its Sinusleeve balloon device for the sell the Sinusleeve balloon device in the state of .. In April 2018 , Intersect ENT, Inc. launched itsSINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant for the US market. The product is used to treat recurrent nasal polyps' disease in patients previously operated ethmoid sinus surgery.

, Intersect ENT, Inc. launched itsSINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant for the US market. The product is used to treat recurrent nasal polyps' disease in patients previously operated ethmoid sinus surgery. In December 2017 , Intersect ENT, Inc. received the US Food and Drug Administration approval for itsSINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant to treat recurrent nasal polyps' disease in patients previously operated ethmoid sinus surgery.

North America was the largest sinus dilation marketin 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The US is expected to dominate the North America sinus dilation devices market over the forecast period. According to the CDC's statistics in 2013, 29 million people in the US were suffering from chronic sinusitis and is listed as one of the ten most expensive physical health disorder. In addition, the demand for rapid treatment offered by new sinus dilation systems is expected to provide significant opportunities in the US market during the forecast period.

U.S. is expected to dominate the North America sinus dilation devices market over the forecast period. According to the statistics reported by CDC in 2013, 29 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic sinusitis and is listed as one of the ten most expensive physical health disorder. The demand for rapid treatment offered by new sinus dilation systems is expected to offer significant opportunities in U.S. market during the forecast period. For instance, U.S. based medical device company Medtronic offers wide range of sinus-focused products, which can help to treat a broad spectrum of sinus disease and sinus patients. For instance, the NuVent system offered by company is widely used in U.S. as balloon sinus Ostia dilation procedure. NuVent system can assist physician to locate and move tissue, bone, or cartilage around sinus drainage pathways. Similarly Intersect ENT, Inc. a leader in sinus dilation devices, headquartered in the U.S. offers PROPEL Sinus Implant, PROPEL Mini Dissolvable Sinus Implant, and PROPEL Contour Sinus Implant for effective sinus dilation procedures.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 12% of the population in the age group of 18 years and above in the U.S. is suffering from sinusitis. The increasing rate of chronic sinusitis is expected to provide high growth opportunities for the sinus dilation market in U.S. In addition, According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2018, about 14.8 million of adults had at least one sinonasal symptoms and about 2.37 million adults population suffering from two or more cardinal symptoms for chronic rhinosinusitis in the United States.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region. The market in North American region is estimated to be largest due to factors such as the growth in the US and Canada due to the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis, rampant development of new devices and technologies such as balloon sinus dilation systems and the higher rate of adoption of these devices and increased patient awareness level about sinus surgical procedures. Likewise, in Mexico, an increasing number of hospitals and medical centers specialized in rhinology & sinus surgery, and penetration of insurance companies covering sinus procedures is likely to influence the market growth in the coming years. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing numbers product approvals and growing need for surgical procedures to treat sinusitis. On the other hand, the high procedure cost of sinus dilation is expected to hinder the market growth.

Increasing Number of Product Approvals:

The incidences of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) are rising continuously, affecting one in seven people across the world. Subsequently, it has driven the implementation of long-term medical management and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS). Furthermore, technological developments allow various market players to innovate technically advanced medical devices to efficiently treat CRS through minimally invasive procedures. Balloon sinuplasty is the widely used procedure to treat CRS, and various market leaders are developing balloon sinus dilation devices. With developments in balloon sinuplasty, various regulators are seen approving medical devices. Inthe past few years, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several devices such as Acclarent Relieva Sinus Balloon Catheter of Acclarent, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson) in August 2005, Entellus FinESS device (Entellus Medical) in June 2008, Entellus XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Tool (Entellus Medical), in September 2010, Ventera Sinus Dilation System (Smith & Nephew) in 2012, and NuVEnt Sinus Dilation System (Medtronic plc) in July 2013. Similarly, in recent years, the FDA approved many new devices. For instance, in July 2016, FDA approved Vent-Os Sinus Dilation System (SinuSys Corporation), and in October 2017, Relieva SpinPlus Nav Balloon Sinuplasty System (Acclarent, Inc.) received FDA's approval. Developments in the medical device sector are enhancing the companies' product portfolio. Moreover, increasing product approvals for innovative devices are assisting in improving people's health across the world and are eventually leading to market growth.

Sinus Dilation Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product the sinus dilation market is segmented into endoscopes, balloon sinus dilation devices, sinus stents/implants, and handheld instruments. The balloon sinus dilation devices segment accounted for more than 40.07% of the market share in 2019. In terms of procedure type, the sinus dilation market is segmented into standalone sinus dilation procedures, hybrid sinus dilation procedures. The standalone sinus dilation procedures segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of end user, the sinus dilation market is segmented into hospitals, ent clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The Hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. Across the nation, various healthcare facilities centers were opened only for COVID positive patients. Few admissions were made for patients living with chronic conditions. In this situation, Otolaryngologists are considered at high risk for contracting disease, as the virus resides in the nasal cavity, nasopharynx, and oropharynx. Rhinologic practice faces several issues; therefore, guidelines are required to optimize safe practices as more patients have started to visit doctors. The policy should include protocols pertinent to safety, in-office Rhinologic procedures, the replacement of imaging for endoscopy, and understanding the appropriate telemedicine role. As per NCBI, there have been numerous studies demonstrated that Otolaryngology is amenable to telemedicine consultation. Gilani et al. performed telemedicine consultation on patients complaints with ear-related and found that more than 80% did not require in-person follow-ups. Moreover, the guideline-backed consensus for surgeries is not elective, and safety thoughtfulness are addressed for sinonasal surgeries, including which personal protective equipment (PPE) is required in the OR. Rhinologists from the Stanford University group have performed a valuable service by broadcasting their conversations with colleagues abroad and their experiences with COVID-19. Compulsion has made for surgeons to ancillary staff to wear N95 masks and other PPE who are in the operating room.

Therefore, as per the recommendation made by CDC, doctors are offering telehealth visits for new and established patients, thus direct contact is reduced. Owing to above-mentioned reasons, the market of sinus dilation is likely to have impact globally.

SOURCE The Insight Partners