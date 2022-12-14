Sinusitis drugs market size to increase by USD 801.39 million: 40% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sinusitis Drugs Market by Product, Disease Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.23% and register an incremental growth of USD 801.39 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report .

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sinusitis Drugs Market 2023-2027

By region, the global sinusitis drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increased investments in R&D by large pharmaceutical companies and the presence of a proper regulatory framework for the approval of new drugs are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The sinusitis drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers sinusitis drugs such as RINVOQ upadacitinib.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of sinusitis, growing awareness among people about sinusitis treatment, and increasing mergers and acquisitions. However, the surgical intervention used for sinusitis management is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Product , the market is segmented into steroid nasal sprays, antibiotics, decongestants, and other drugs. The steroid nasal sprays segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into steroid nasal sprays, antibiotics, decongestants, and other drugs. The steroid nasal sprays segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this sinusitis drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sinusitis drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sinusitis drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sinusitis drugs industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sinusitis drugs market vendors

Sinusitis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.23% Market growth 2023-2027 $801.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Bionpharma Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Neopharma Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teligent Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

