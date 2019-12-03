SiO2 Materials Science launches first ever blood collection tube for cfDNA/cfRNA & gDNA/RNA pairing

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiO2 Materials Science is thrilled to launch the Synergy Tube, a proprietary Blood Collection Tube, as the company's first Genetic Diagnostics product on the market.

The Synergy Tube is a BCT specifically designed to optimize nucleic acid recovery and cancer tumor cells (CTC) from the point of blood draw. The Synergy Tube and proprietary stabilizer dramatically improve the quantity and quality of these components for downstream genetic diagnostics.

The Synergy Tube is unbreakable yet has all of the characteristics of glass. cfDNA/cfRNA and cellular gDNA/RNA can be extracted from the same tube allowing you to pair results from the same sample. Draw volume is larger and with less hemolysis than any other product on the market. The Synergy Tube is designed to address the need to protect patient samples during transportation to the clinical lab.

SiO2 Materials Science, Chief Scientist, Dr Christopher Weikart, believes this breakthrough product has the ability to fundamentally change the future of the healthcare industry.

"The risk of bodily injury and pathogen exposure using fragile glass and the frustration of short draw volumes and sample contamination using permeable plastics are a thing of the past," said Weikart.

For further technical information visit: http://www.sio2med.com/assets/BioPharm-SiO2_white_paper_2019-12.pdf

About SiO2 Materials Science

SiO2 Materials Science is a privately-owned U.S. advanced materials science corporation, managed by the same family over the last 100 years always involved in introducing breakthrough disruptive technology. The company is currently located in Auburn, Alabama close to Atlanta, Georgia and is in the process of developing a new facility located near Basel, Switzerland to manufacture the same six-sigma plus quality in all of its facilities. The company has deep partnerships with leading professors in the leading research universities such as University of California, University of Chicago, MIT, and CalTech. For more information visit www.sio2med.com.

