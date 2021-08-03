SiO2 Materials Science Names Paul Fehlman as Chief Financial Officer

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiO2 Materials Science, a privately owned U.S.-based advanced materials science company, today announced the appointment of Paul Fehlman as Chief Financial Officer to support ongoing efforts to rapidly expand the business.

Fehlman has over 30 years of experience in various executive financial roles at public companies leading highly effective teams, raising capital, driving superior cash flows, interacting with investors, bankers, and rating agencies, and creating value through strategic M&A, risk management, and continuous improvement at the operations level. He most recently served as CFO at AZZ Inc. for six years and for 13 years at Flowserve Corporation in several positions including VP Treasurer, FP&A, and Investor Relations, as well as VP Finance of the largest operating division of this industrial manufacturer.

Fehlman's appointment comes at a period of rapid growth for SiO2. In June of 2020, the company was awarded a $143 million contract from the U.S. government to provide vials for over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In less than six months, the company successfully scaled manufacturing efforts 12-fold to deliver the vials. The company now has over 30 customers in the Biopharmaceutical and Molecular Diagnostic space.

Mike Harrison who has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer since March 2020 will continue as part of the company's senior leadership and will take on the role of Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.

SiO2 is now focused on bringing its technology-enabled smart vials, syringes, cartridges, and blood collection tubes to market to support next-generation biologics, liquid biopsies, and other in-vitro diagnostic applications.

"Biologics are complex drugs and the existing packaging, which hasn't evolved in over 100 years, is unable to support them in the most optimal manner," said Fehlman. "Drug innovation is incredibly important for society and I am very excited to join a company that empowers biopharma and diagnostic innovators with the containment systems they need to bring their innovations to life."

Over the past 10 years, SiO2 has spent more than $500 million in research and development to invent its breakthrough materials science platform which fuses the benefits of glass and plastic without the drawbacks of either. Today, the material is being used by dozens of customers and is seeing rapid adoption throughout the biopharma and molecular diagnostic industries.

"We're incredibly excited to have Paul join SiO2 as we accelerate our growth plans," said Robert Abrams, Chief Executive Officer at SiO2. "He is an incredibly talented individual and we look forward to working together to help innovators in the biopharma and molecular diagnostic areas to bring their innovations to life without the limitations of traditional glass."

About SiO2 Materials Science:

SiO2 Materials Science is an advanced materials science corporation introducing breakthrough disruptive technology serving the biopharma, molecular diagnostic, and consumer healthcare industries. The company is located in Auburn, Alabama.

