Siolta Therapeutics Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) announced today the addition of Siolta Therapeutics to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products. This new addition brings MTIG's membership to five companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products.

Siolta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company, researches specific microbes that promote healthy gut microbiome development in infants to prevent immune dysfunction in childhood. The company has built a human-centric development platform that delivers patient screening for high-risk candidates, targeted microbial therapeutics, and biomarker discovery for responder/non-responder analytics. Currently, Siolta Therapeutics is focused on the clinical development of a lead product for the prevention and treatment of allergic asthma.

"Siolta Therapeutics brings a unique voice to our coalition due to the company's extensive knowledge of the developing infant gut microbiome and its role in targeted human microbiome therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory diseases," said Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix, Inc. and Chairman of MTIG. "We are eager to have Siolta Therapeutics participate in our coalition to help advance policies for the emerging microbiome therapeutic field."

"At Siolta Therapeutics, we believe that understanding early-life microbial networks and their connection to healthy gut microbiome and immune development is key to advancing microbiome-based therapeutics and diagnostics. Siolta Therapeutics is pleased to join MTIG to support actions that bring innovative treatments to patients and accelerate microbiome therapeutic development in a safe and efficacious manner," said Nikole Kimes, Ph.D., Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of Siolta Therapeutics.

Siolta joins a coalition of companies focused on advocating for regulatory oversight and rigorous clinical study of innovative microbiota-based technologies and therapeutics. All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.

About Siolta Therapeutics

Siolta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company on a mission to alleviate the suffering of millions impacted by chronic inflammatory diseases through novel microbiome-based medicines. Siolta leverages its deep knowledge of the developing infant gut microbiome and its role in promoting immune tolerance to develop targeted microbial therapeutics and companion diagnostics for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company's blended expertise from microbiology, immunology, and bioinformatics supports the development of a multifaceted platform, integrating ecosystems approaches and precision medicine concepts to advance the future of medicine. Currently focused on the clinical development of their lead product for the prevention and treatment of allergic asthma, Siolta's holistic, microbiome-based strategy represents a new frontier in the pursuit of tailored, clinically differentiated microbial therapeutics.

For more information, visit: www.sioltatherapeutics.com

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of five microbiome therapeutics companies: Rebiotix, Inc., Seed Health, Seres Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics and Vedanta Biosciences.

For more information, visit: www.microbiometig.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders. Services include developing strategies to secure federal non-dilutive funding, congressional and agency relationship building, alliance development and lobbying.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

