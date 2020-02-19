Sion Power Demonstrates Key Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Performance Requirements in its Lithium-Metal Rechargeable Battery Cell Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sion Power®, the technology leader in high-energy, lithium-metal rechargeable batteries, announces the demonstration of its Licerion EV™ technology. Licerion EV is specifically designed for electric vehicle applications, focusing on high energy density, increased cycle life, and fast charging capability.

Through optimization of its protected lithium anode (PLA) and advanced electrolyte formulations, Sion Power performed tests on 1.8 Ah cells, which resulted in 800 full depth of discharge cycles to 70% capacity. Sion Power projects Licerion EV will have 420 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L when scaled to commercial design. Charge times of 15 minutes to 100% state of charge were repeatedly demonstrated with 99.7% efficiency.

"This achievement demonstrates a remarkable balance between high energy density, faster charge times, and longer cycle life," says Dr. Urs Schoop, Chief Technical Officer at Sion Power. Dr. Schoop goes on to say that, "Though battery experts know fast charging is not ideal for battery longevity, the market demands this as an option. Sion Power has the technology to produce a viable alternative to traditional lithium-ion cells for many applications, including EV."

Sion Power plans to license Licerion EV technology for use in automobile applications while focusing their internal manufacturing capabilities on specialized markets, including electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) and unmanned vehicles.

Backed by industry-leading experience in battery development, Sion Power is changing the rechargeable battery industry with its Licerion® technology. Licerion is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, as is found in a traditional lithium-ion battery. Licerion batteries are an enabling technology for growth markets such as electric vehicles (EV), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), and more. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Sion Power is a privately held, vertically integrated organization with more than 180 issued patents. Visit Sion Power on the web at www.sionpower.com or follow on LinkedIn.

