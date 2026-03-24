SION POWER EXPANDS LICERION® LITHIUM-METAL BATTERY PRODUCTS FOR NEXT-GENERATION DEFENSE AND AEROSPACE SYSTEMS

Proprietary Licerion® lithium-metal chemistry surpasses 500 Wh/kg, outpacing today's most advanced lithium-ion technology by up to 200 Wh/kg

U.S.-manufactured lithium-metal cells to power drones, autonomous systems, and mission-critical applications

Licerion® platform targets the full spectrum of unmanned and autonomous systems, from long-endurance unmanned ariel systems (UAS) to loitering munitions

TUCSON, Ariz., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sion Power announced a strategic expansion of its advanced battery technology program to deliver high-energy lithium-metal cells and custom battery systems for U.S. defense and aerospace applications. The company's planned lithium-metal products will support both primary (single-discharge) and secondary (rechargeable) battery applications.

Sion Power's proprietary Licerion® technology is designed to provide a step-change in energy storage capability for next-generation drones, autonomous systems, and other mission-critical platforms that require maximum energy in the smallest, lightest possible footprint.

Modern defense platforms increasingly demand longer endurance, greater maneuverability and higher payload capacity. These requirements are driving the adoption of advanced battery chemistries capable of delivering substantially higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion technology.

Sion Power's lithium-metal cells are engineered to deliver energy densities exceeding 500 Wh/kg, compared with approximately 300–350 Wh/kg for today's most advanced lithium-ion technology, even with the latest advancements like silicon anode enhancements.

This breakthrough enables defense integrators to design unmanned and autonomous systems with significantly extended mission endurance, expanded operational range, and increased payload capacity. Sion Power's renewed focus on defense and aerospace comes as global geopolitical conditions accelerate demand for secure, domestically manufactured advanced energy systems. Recent U.S. policy initiatives, including provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act that support domestic supply chains, underscore the need for American leadership in next-generation battery technology.

"Sophisticated unmanned systems and next-generation defense platforms push the limits of today's battery technology," said Pamela Fletcher, CEO of Sion Power. "Our lithium-metal technology provides the step-change in energy density required to support longer-range missions, increased flight duration and higher payload capability while maintaining a U.S.-based manufacturing capability aligned with national security priorities."

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Sion Power operates a 110,000-sq.-ft. domestic cell manufacturing facility, which enables the company to rapidly prototype, demonstrate and scale production for defense and aerospace partners. It can demonstrate lithium-metal cells and integrated battery systems today and expects to begin initial product shipments in late 2026.

"There is a need within the Department of War for domestically manufactured, advanced batteries to protect national security. This is especially true as military drone capabilities rapidly emerge," said Lex Alexander, retired Lieutenant Commander, U.S. Navy and current CEO of the Battery Innovation Center.

Sion Power's lithium-metal battery platform is intended for a wide range of mission-critical applications, including:

Long-endurance UAS

High-performance tactical and counter-UAS drones

Advanced missile and loitering munition platforms

Autonomous maritime and ground vehicles

Space and high-altitude aerospace systems

"By combining high-energy lithium-metal chemistry with advanced battery pack engineering, Sion Power enables defense integrators to unlock two to three times increases in mission endurance, significantly extended operational range and dramatically higher payload capacity compared with conventional lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries used in today's unmanned systems," said Tracy Kelley, chief science officer at Sion Power.

About Sion Power

Sion Power is a U.S. developer of next-generation lithium-metal battery technology designed to deliver substantially higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company focuses on advanced cell chemistries and battery systems for demanding applications, including aerospace, defense and electric mobility.

SOURCE Sion Power