Sionic AI Partners with Alibaba Cloud for Global Collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionic AI, a South Korean startup led by CEO Seok-Hyun Koh, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and innovation backbone of Alibaba Group. By joining forces, this partnership aims to create synergies between Generative AI and Cloud technologies, enhancing Sionic AI's competitiveness in the global market through technology and networking support from Alibaba Cloud.

For tailored AI solutions, Sionic AI's 'STORM Platform' enables enterprise clients to design, operate, and enhance customized generative AI, particularly large language models (LLMs). The company recently has built significant momentum and interest, having secured 4 million USD in funding from investors such as Korea Investment Partners, IMM Investment, Samsung Venture Investment, and Hillspring Investment. Sionic AI is also expanding its B2B operations through various collaborations with large Korean enterprises.

Seok-Hyun Koh, CEO of Sionic AI, commented: "The collaboration with Alibaba Cloud is a significant opportunity for us. We plan to bring our innovative AI solutions to more customers and expect rapid expansion beyond the domestic market — to Japan, China, and Southeast Asia — playing a key role in Alibaba Cloud's global business strategy."

Leveraging Alibaba Cloud's highly scalable, robust and secure infrastructure, Sionic AI plans to expand its service offerings to cloud-based generative AI services (SaaS) and tailored infrastructure solutions for enterprises, encompassing Managed Service Provider (MSP) operations.

