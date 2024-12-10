Sionic Energy Uses Group14's SCC55™ Advanced Material to Fully Displace Graphite for 100% Silicon Battery, Designed to Achieve a 42% Energy Density Increase

Sionic's advanced cell design demonstrates Group14's advanced silicon battery material can deliver transformational energy density and maintain best-in-class stability

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionic Energy , a recognized leader in electrolyte and silicon battery technology for next-generation lithium-ion batteries, today announced that the world's lithium-ion battery producers – which are increasingly turning to blends of graphite and silicon-based material in the anode – no longer have to rely on graphite. Using Group14 's silicon-carbon composite SCC55™ for 100% of the anode material, Sionic can deliver the highest energy density performance in any silicon battery.

Sionic Energy uses Group14's SCC55(tm) advanced material to fully displace graphite for a 100% silicon battery. Post this Group14 is building the world’s largest factory for advanced silicon battery material in Moses Lake, WA. Today, the company announced Sionic Energy uses Group14’s SCC55(tm) advanced material to fully displace graphite for a 100% silicon battery designed to achieve a 42% energy density increase.

Designed for seamless integration into existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes, Sionic's Silicon Battery Platform maximizes silicon material performance with regard to energy density, extended cycle life, and rapid charge rates.

Sionic's 100% silicon batteries, powered by Group14's SCC55™, are designed to achieve specific energy performance of at least 330 Wh/kg and energy densities of at least 842 Wh/L, proven with a cycle range of up to 1,200 full cycles in 4Ah to 10Ah cell formats. Verification is also underway with Sionic's platform in a 20Ah cell format designed to deliver energy density of 370 Wh/kg and 1000 W/L, which is expected to ship in 2025.

In addition to its manufacturing integration capabilities, Sionic's Silicon Battery Platform accommodates cylindrical, pouch, and prismatic cell formats, enabling the company's platform licensing model to expedite and broaden adoption in major commercial markets.

"Having worked extensively with several leading silicon materials in our product designs over the past several years, we've chosen Group14 as the best-in-class performer to launch our Silicon Battery Platform," said President and CEO of Sionic Energy, Ed Williams.

"Group14's customers continue to raise the bar for battery performance, and we are pleased to support Sionic's silicon batteries with an anode powered entirely by Group14's SCC55™," added Dr. Rick Costantino, co-founder and CTO of Group14 Technologies, the world's largest global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery materials.

As the industry seeks to enhance lithium-ion battery performance, silicon has emerged as the key material for anodes, facilitating this next-generation battery composition. Sionic aims to launch the market's best-in-class silicon material integrated into Sionic's Silicon Battery Platform, which embeds cutting-edge anode, electrolyte, and cell technologies. This collaboration is poised to deliver market-leading performance across the transportation, consumer electronics, and aviation industries.

About Sionic Energy

Sionic Energy is a recognized leader in electrolyte and silicon battery technologies, driving innovation for next-generation lithium-ion batteries. We partner with top automotive, mobile device, battery, and materials manufacturing companies to deliver market-leading battery product solutions under a licensing model. Our mission is to simplify the industry's rapid transition to full silicon anodes with advanced technologies, ensuring enhanced performance and efficiency in next-generation battery products.

About Group14 Technologies

Founded to enable the electrification of everything, Group14 is the world's leading commercial manufacturer of silicon battery technology, ushering in the era of silicon batteries. Group14's flagship material, SCC55™, currently powers millions of devices worldwide, delivering groundbreaking battery performance while also enabling the next generation of AI-powered technologies and mobility. Operating globally, Group14 delivers to customers representing 95% of worldwide lithium-ion battery production. Group14's investors and customers include Porsche AG, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, OMERS, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Decarbonization Partners, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Resonac and SK Inc. Visit us at https://www.group14.technology/ .

